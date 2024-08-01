Boeing Board Names Kelly Ortberg President and CEO

ARLINGTON, Va., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Boeing [NYSE: BA] immediately introduced that its Board of Administrators has elected Robert Ok. “Kelly” Ortberg as the corporate’s new president and chief govt officer, efficient August 8, 2024. Ortberg will even serve on Boeing’s Board of Administrators.

He’ll succeed Dave Calhoun, who earlier this yr introduced his intention to retire from the corporate, having served as president and CEO since January 2020, and as a member of Boeing’s Board of Administrators since 2009.

“The Board performed a radical and in depth search course of during the last a number of months to pick the subsequent CEO of Boeing and Kelly has the precise abilities and expertise to guide Boeing in its subsequent chapter,” stated Steven Mollenkopf, Chair of the Board. “Kelly is an skilled chief who’s deeply revered within the aerospace trade, with a well-earned popularity for constructing robust groups and working advanced engineering and manufacturing firms. We sit up for working with him as he leads Boeing by this consequential interval in its lengthy historical past.”

“The Board would additionally prefer to thank Dave Calhoun for his robust management at Boeing, first as Chair after which as CEO, when he stepped in to steer the corporate by the challenges of latest years,” added Mollenkopf.

“I am extraordinarily honored and humbled to affix this iconic firm,” stated Ortberg. “Boeing has an amazing and wealthy historical past as a frontrunner and pioneer in our trade, and I am dedicated to working along with the greater than 170,000 devoted workers of the corporate to proceed that custom, with security and high quality on the forefront. There may be a lot work to be carried out, and I am trying ahead to getting began.”

Ortberg, 64, brings over 35 years of aerospace management to this place. He started his profession in 1983 as an engineer at Texas Devices, after which joined Rockwell Collins in 1987 as a program supervisor and held more and more vital management positions on the firm previous to turning into its president and CEO in 2013. After 5 years main Rockwell Collins, he steered the corporate’s integration with United Applied sciences and RTX till his retirement from RTX in 2021. He has held various vital management posts in trade, together with serving on the Board of Administrators of RTX. Moreover, he serves on the Board of Administrators of Aptiv PLC, a world know-how firm and an trade chief in automobile programs structure. He’s the previous Chair of the Aerospace Industries Affiliation (AIA) Board of Governors.

Ortberg holds a bachelor’s diploma in mechanical engineering from the College of Iowa.

