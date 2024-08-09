Borderlands movie review & film summary (2024)

All of that is to say that my greatest concern after watching Eli Roth’s abysmal “Borderlands” is that it’s going to now tarnish the legacy of a popular culture franchise that deserves higher. Nothing that works concerning the video games has been tailored intact on this ugly, boring, really inept piece of filmmaking, a film that was largely shot years in the past and will have been shelved even longer. Like, possibly perpetually.

Cate Blanchett (who made this earlier than “TAR” and earlier than Roth made “Thanksgiving,” to present you some thought how lengthy it’s been gathering mud) stars as Lilith, one of many beloved Vault Hunters from the online game that has made the soar from console to display screen. On this model, Lilith is a bounty hunter, approached one night time by staff of the omnipotent Atlas (Edgar Ramirez), who has a high-paying job for the tough-talking mercenary. When Lilith is swayed by the sum of money that Atlas is keen to pay for the gig, I laughed, pondering (hoping) that Blanchett additionally obtained a life-changing amount of money to star in a challenge that’s this far beneath her expertise stage.

The job is to seek out Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), the daughter of Atlas, who has been kidnapped by one other traditional online game character named Roland (Kevin Hart), a soldier who has gone rogue and escaped to Pandora with the woman and a “Psycho” named Krieg (Florian Munteanu). She stands out as the reply to a legendary vault on Pandora that has created a whole business of treasure hunters looking for it.

On returning to her dwelling planet of Pandora, Lilith runs right into a robotic named Claptrap (voiced by Jack Black), who serves as a type of comedian reduction. This, after all, would suggest there’s precise comedy on this movie. There may be not. Simply limitless rambling. Followers of the sport will discover another acquainted personalities like Moxxi (Gina Gershon) and Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis). In keeping with some printed credit, Scooter and Hammerlock additionally make appearances. However blink, and also you’ll miss them. I will need to have blinked.

Lilith, Roland, Tannis, Claptrap, and Krieg needs to be an apparent variation on the Guardians of the Galaxy, outcasts on a distant planet who’ve to make use of their totally different strengths to save lots of the day as a group. However the script by Roth and Joe Crombie is flatly bored with giving them memorable traits. Blanchett is such an awesome actress that she sells somewhat little bit of this defiantly shallow screenplay with a smirk, however Hart seems visibly bored at instances, maybe swallowed up within the reshoots that led to lots of the delays on the discharge of this movie.