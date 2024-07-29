Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum benched as Team USA beats Serbia in Olympics opener

Are Celtics set as much as repeat as NBA champions?

Are Celtics set as much as repeat as NBA champions?

BOSTON – Group USA earned a gaggle play win over Serbia in males’s basketball group play on the Paris Olympics, however there was a noteworthy participant who did not crack the field rating on Sunday.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum logged zero minutes in Group USA’s win 110-84 victory.

Group USA head coach Steve Kerr instructed reporters after the sport that there was no damage concern resulting in Tatum not enjoying.

“I went with the combos that made sense. That was for tonight. He dealt with it nicely. He’ll make his mark,” Kerr mentioned, by way of Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.

Tatum’s teammate Jrue Vacation had a powerful recreation with 16 factors, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and a couple of steals. Boston’s Derrick White chipped in 2 factors, 1 help and 1 rebound.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant prepared the ground

LeBron James made his Olympic return after a 12-year absence. Kevin Durant performed for the primary time this summer season.

And the 2 most-experienced Olympians on this U.S. staff opened the Paris Video games — to not point out a bid for a fifth consecutive gold medal for the People — with a near-perfect present.

Durant made his first eight photographs on the way in which to 23 factors in lower than 17 minutes, James added 21 factors, 9 rebounds and 7 assists and the U.S. rolled to a 110-84 win over Serbia within the Olympic opener for each groups.

Durant is the all-time main scorer in U.S. males’s Olympic historical past.

He had 5 3-pointers within the first half, together with a fadeaway on the buzzer.