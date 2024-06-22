Boston Celtics Victory Parade and Traffic Advisory

Public Transportation

These attending the parade are strongly inspired to make use of public transportation. Riders can discover extra data on MBTA service, parking, paying fares, and extra throughout Friday’s Celtics Championship Parade on the MBTA’s web site.

The MBTA may have elevated subway service and modified Commuter Rail schedules with further prepare instances earlier than and after the parade. Riders are strongly inspired to buy roundtrip fares prematurely.