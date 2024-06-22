Connect with us

Boston Celtics Victory Parade and Traffic Advisory

Public Transportation

These attending the parade are strongly inspired to make use of public transportation. Riders can discover extra data on MBTA service, parking, paying fares, and extra throughout Friday’s Celtics Championship Parade on the MBTA’s web site. 

The MBTA may have elevated subway service and modified Commuter Rail schedules with further prepare instances earlier than and after the parade. Riders are strongly inspired to buy roundtrip fares prematurely.

Accessibility

The parade route will embrace two designated accessible viewing areas – on Metropolis Corridor Plaza on the Cambridge Avenue facet and outdoors of the Boston Public Library on Boylston Avenue.  There isn’t any reserved seating at these viewing areas. 

Bike Share

Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, is one other nice approach to get across the Metropolis. Info on passes and station areas could also be discovered on the Bluebikes web site.

