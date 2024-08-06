News
Brandon Aiyuk more likely to be traded than sign extension with 49ers; no trade in place
To be able to swing a commerce, a couple of shifting elements have to be addressed. First, the 49ers must obtain satisfactory compensation for a wideout who recorded consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023, together with a career-best 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns final season. Aiyuk would additionally should conform to an extension with a brand new workforce.
A number of unspecified groups have been granted permission to talk with Aiyuk’s agent with regard to hammering out a contract extension, ought to a commerce precede it. At this level, although, there is no such thing as a deal in place with the Steelers or anybody else, no matter experiences which have circulated across the web, in accordance with Garafolo and Pelissero.
A commerce can be ultimate for Aiyuk, who’s all however assured to make more cash elsewhere than with the 49ers. That alone makes this storyline value persevering with to trace within the days and potential weeks forward.
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Rep. Bennie Thompson fires staffer after controversial posts over Trump attack
-
News4 weeks ago
Duck Donuts brings back Shark Dozen deal during Shark Week
-
News4 weeks ago
Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh Fall in Love
-
News3 weeks ago
Xbox Gets Cheeky With New Deadpool Controller
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Sunny’: Rashida Jones And A Robot Friend Try to Solve a Mystery
-
News4 weeks ago
2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend is full speed ahead Saturday for day 1; Shane van Gisbergen wins XFinity Series race
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts native Ben Rice has day to remember, making Yankee history versus hometown Red Sox
-
News4 weeks ago
Rain, flooding and tropical storm force winds likely – Houston Public Media