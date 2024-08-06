Connect with us

Brandon Aiyuk more likely to be traded than sign extension with 49ers; no trade in place

To be able to swing a commerce, a couple of shifting elements have to be addressed. First, the 49ers must obtain satisfactory compensation for a wideout who recorded consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023, together with a career-best 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns final season. Aiyuk would additionally should conform to an extension with a brand new workforce.

A number of unspecified groups have been granted permission to talk with Aiyuk’s agent with regard to hammering out a contract extension, ought to a commerce precede it. At this level, although, there is no such thing as a deal in place with the Steelers or anybody else, no matter experiences which have circulated across the web, in accordance with Garafolo and Pelissero.

A commerce can be ultimate for Aiyuk, who’s all however assured to make more cash elsewhere than with the 49ers. That alone makes this storyline value persevering with to trace within the days and potential weeks forward.

