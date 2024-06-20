Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors: Top five logical landing spots as 49ers wide receiver hints at contract holdup

San Francisco 49ers basic supervisor John Lynch has repeatedly downplayed the potential of buying and selling huge receiver Brandon Aiyuk, regardless of the All-Professional skipping obligatory minicamp whereas searching for a brand new contract. And but Aiyuk, who’s technically signed via 2024, continues to stoke the flames of a possible break up, not too long ago telling former school teammate Jayden Daniels “they do not need me again.”

Lynch has stated publicly the 49ers wish to signal Aiyuk to a long-term deal, however San Francisco has up to now been unwilling to fulfill the wideout’s contract calls for, per ESPN. The 49ers simply spent a first-round draft choose on the place, including Florida’s Ricky Pearsall to a gaggle additionally that includes Professional Bowler Deebo Samuel, who’s due greater than $24 million in every of the following two seasons. Negotiations with Aiyuk are “not utterly useless,” per NFL Media, however the Niners need the wideout “at their worth.”

Aiyuk, in the meantime, might be searching for at the very least that a lot yearly on a brand new deal, with six completely different wideouts securing extensions averaging greater than $24 million per yr this offseason. If the 49ers do not budge and determine as an alternative to public sale Aiyuk by way of commerce, which golf equipment might emerge as logical locations?

Listed below are potential touchdown spots: