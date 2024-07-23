Braves recall Nacho Alvarez Jr., sign veteran Whit Merrifield following Albies’ wrist injury

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves made two strikes to exchange injured second baseman Ozzie Albies on Monday, recalling infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. from Triple-A Gwinnett and signing veteran Whit Merrifield.

Solely minutes into his first exercise, Merrifield rapidly joined Atlanta’s imposing harm checklist. Merrifield, 35, took a ball off his finger whereas taking infield apply. X-rays have been damaging and he’s listed as day after day.

“You’ll be able to’t make it up,” stated Braves supervisor Brian Snitker.

The Braves stated after Sunday’s 6-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals that Albies is predicted to overlook about eight weeks with a fractured left wrist. Albies was positioned on the 10-day injured checklist on Monday. The staff hopes Albies avoids surgical procedure.

“They casted him up and it’s clear,” Snitker stated.

The Braves optioned outfielder Eli White to Triple-A Gwinnett following Sunday’s recreation. To make room on the 40-man roster for Merrifield, outfielder Forrest Wall was designated for project.

Philadelphia launched Merrifield on July 12. Merrifield served as a utility participant with the Phillies, however his expertise at second base is particularly vital because the Braves look to exchange Albies for no less than many of the the rest of the common season.

Even earlier than Merrifield’s mishap throughout infield drills, the Braves had Alvarez beginning at second base and hitting second.

“Put him in amongst the man,” Snitker stated. “His swing has been sizzling, so why not?”

Alvarez, 21, hit .336 with seven homers in 28 video games following his promotion to Gwinnett on June 12. He was a fifth-round draft choose in 2022.

“Just about two years after I obtained drafted, I’m right here now,” Alvarez stated, including he reacted to the information of his promotion to the majors with “most likely 10 minutes of straight crying” in a telephone name together with his mother and father.

Alvarez, a local of Fontana, California, stated the one damaging was his mother and father had an early Monday flight to Atlanta cancelled and have been having problem discovering one other flight to look at his main league debut.

Alvarez performed shortstop within the minors however stated he performed second base for 3 years in highschool and didn’t anticipate to have problem making the transition.

“On the finish of the day, it’s simply baseball,” Alvarez stated.

Merrifield, 35, hit .199 in 53 video games for the Phillies, making 20 begins in left subject, 12 at second base and eight at third base.

The Braves pays Merrifield $278,495, a prorated share of the $740,000 main league minimal. The Phillies are liable for the rest of his $7 million wage plus a $1 million buyout of his 2025 possibility.

Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia made 43 begins at second base for Atlanta in 2021. The Braves worth Arcia’s protection at shortstop, so their focus was on discovering different methods to exchange Albies. Merrifield might be seen as insurance coverage if Alvarez struggles with the transition.

Albies was injured attempting to catch a throw when Michael Siani stole second within the ninth inning on Sunday. Siani slid into Albies because the infielder reached for the ball, bending again his glove hand at an ungainly angle.

Zack Brief changed Albies in Sunday’s recreation.

Albies is the third Atlanta place starter to be misplaced for a major time frame with an harm. Reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. went down with a season-ending knee harm in Might. Middle fielder Michael Harris II, who changed Acuna because the leadoff hitter, was positioned on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring harm on June 14 and has not but been cleared for a rehab project.

Earlier Sunday, All-Star left-hander Max Fried landed on the 15-day injured checklist with forearm neuritis, a nerve irritation, in a transfer retroactive to Thursday. Ace right-hander Spencer Strider had season-ending Tommy John surgical procedure in April.

“It’s been very difficult,” Snitker stated of the accidents for the Braves, who’re second within the NL East after successful the division the final six years. “This 12 months has been one thing else. … It’s by no means simple. You need to battle by way of adversity loads.”

