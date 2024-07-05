Jul 02, 2024 – 11:12a ET
Brazil vs. Colombia highlights: Colombia wins Group D after 1-1 draw with Brazil
After a tricky battle, the match led to a draw which topped Colombia the kings of Group D. The Colombian squad had already certified for the following stage of the event previous to the match, and can face Panama subsequent.
Brazil, who completed second in Group D with the draw, will now head to the quarterfinals the place they’ll meet Uruguay.
Stay Protection for this has ended
Jul 02, 2024 – 11:03a ET
Colombia wins Group D
Jul 02, 2024 – 10:52a ET
One other missed alternative!
Jul 02, 2024 – 10:32a ET
A sigh of aid from Colombia
Jul 02, 2024 – 9:56a ET
Muñoz places Colombia on the board!
Jul 02, 2024 – 9:21a ET
Free kick purpose for Brazil!
Jul 02, 2024 – 9:19a ET
Yellow card for Vinícius Júnior
Stay Protection for this started on Jul 02, 2024 – 8:58a ET
