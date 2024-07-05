Connect with us

Brazil vs. Colombia highlights: Colombia wins Group D after 1-1 draw with Brazil

Published

4 hours ago

on

By

After a tricky battle, the match led to a draw which topped Colombia the kings of Group D. The Colombian squad had already certified for the following stage of the event previous to the match, and can face Panama subsequent.

Brazil, who completed second in Group D with the draw, will now head to the quarterfinals the place they’ll meet Uruguay. 

Jul 02, 2024 – 11:12a ET

Stay Scoreboard

Stay Protection for this has ended

Jul 02, 2024 – 11:03a ET

Colombia wins Group D

Jul 02, 2024 – 10:52a ET

One other missed alternative!

Jul 02, 2024 – 10:32a ET

A sigh of aid from Colombia

Jul 02, 2024 – 9:56a ET

Muñoz places Colombia on the board!

Jul 02, 2024 – 9:21a ET

Free kick purpose for Brazil!

Jul 02, 2024 – 9:19a ET

Yellow card for Vinícius Júnior

Stay Protection for this started on Jul 02, 2024 – 8:58a ET

