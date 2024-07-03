Brazil vs Colombia live updates: 1-1 draw sees both sides progress to Copa America knockouts

On the cash. Each time.

There’s one thing about the way in which James Rodriguez floats in a set piece – strolling up the ball, flicking his foot to ship it spinning in the direction of the six-yard field, however hanging it within the air simply lengthy sufficient to maintain the goalkeeper at bay – that makes it extremely exhausting to withstand.

He has created seven probabilities from set items already on the Copa America; solely three gamers have created extra alternatives of any variety, full-stop. And he would have had a 3rd dead-ball help in an enthralling first half in opposition to Brazil if it weren’t for the ruthless geometry of VAR. You’ll typically see him trotting from one aspect of the pitch to the opposite to take consecutive corners, however the followers are completely satisfied to attend.

There’s selection in Rodriguez’s set-piece armoury too. After eight minutes, the 32-year-old despatched a depraved free kick careering in the direction of aim, just for it to look off the crossbar and out of play. It’s a disgrace it was overshadowed by Raphinha’s effort barely 5 minutes on.

Then, from a crossing place, he all of a sudden switches approach; shortly closing his physique to attempt to catch Alisson out. After all, he very almost did.

Even when he has misplaced a yard of tempo, Rodriguez all the time appears like he’s a step forward. Drifting round behind the 2 strikers – doing, primarily, no matter he likes – he makes this wonderful Colombia aspect tick.