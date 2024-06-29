Brazil vs. Paraguay prediction, odds, start time: 2024 Copa America picks, June 28 bets by soccer expert

Copa America 2024 options Brazil and Paraguay linking up on Friday at Allegiant Stadium in Group D motion. These groups have squared off 12 occasions in historical past, with Brazil successful 5 occasions, Paraguay as soon as and 6 attracts. They final performed in 2022 throughout World Cup Qualifying with Brazil successful 4-0. Brazil rank second in Group D with one level, whereas Paraguay are final with no factors.

Kickoff is ready for 9 p.m. ET. Brazil are -320 favorites (threat $320 to win $100) within the newest Brazil vs. Paraguay odds, whereas Paraguay are +900 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +400 and the over/beneath for whole targets scored is 2.5. Earlier than locking in any Paraguay vs. Brazil picks, you’ll want to see what confirmed SportsLine soccer skilled Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has huge information of leagues and gamers throughout the globe. Since becoming a member of SportsLine, he has coated the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and rather more. In 2023 he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a revenue of $2,593 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has damaged down Paraguay vs. Brazil from each angle and recognized his picks and Copa America 2024 predictions. You possibly can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer’s picks. Listed here are the betting strains and tendencies for Brazil vs. Paraguay:

Brazil vs. Paraguay cash line: Brazil -320, Paraguay +900, Draw +400

Brazil vs. Paraguay over/beneath: 2.5 targets

Brazil vs. Paraguay unfold: Brazil -1.5 (-105)

BRAZIL: Brazil has not scored but on this match

PARAGUAY: Paraguay has conceded two targets up to now

Brazil vs. Paraguay picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Brazil can cowl

Brazil roll into this matchup ranked fourth on the planet in line with FIFA. This unit gives a number of forces that may impression the sport in a number of methods. Ahead Endrick has a powerful left foot whereas staying affected person across the internet. The 17-year-old explodes with the ball when given open grass. Final season for SE Palmeiras, Endrick had 11 targets. As well as, he had three targets in 4 worldwide friendlies in 2024.

Ahead Rodrygo is one other drive. The 23-year-old can rapidly change instructions, making it troublesome for defenders to maintain up with him. Final season for Actual Madrid, Rodrygo had 10 targets and 5 assists. He additionally ranked second on the staff in targets (2) of their 4 worldwide friendlies. See which staff to choose right here.

Why Paraguay can cowl

Midfielder Miguel Almirón will likely be requested to step up and be a driving drive for this group. Almirón has the sector imaginative and prescient to seek out openings as each a scorer and a playmaker. Over the previous two seasons with Newcastle within the English Premier League, Almirón totaled 14 targets and 5 assists. Midfielder Kaku has been a further offensive weapon.

Kaku owns strong passing accuracy however will put the ball behind the online. Final season with Al Ain FC, the 30-year-old had 4 targets and 4 assists. Midfielder Julio Enciso is a shifty drive who has good velocity. Over the past two seasons with Brighton FC, Enciso logged 4 targets and 5 assists. See which staff to choose right here.

Tips on how to make Paraguay vs. Brazil picks

Eimer has damaged down Paraguay vs. Brazil from each potential angle. He’s leaning Underneath on the aim whole and has locked in two assured finest bets that return plus cash. He is also providing a full breakdown of this match. He is solely sharing his Copa America 2024 picks and evaluation at SportsLine.

So who wins Brazil vs. Paraguay on Friday, and the place does all of the betting worth lie? Go to SportsLine now to see which wagers in Paraguay vs. Brazil have all the worth, all from the soccer skilled who profited $2,593 for $100 bettors in 2023, and discover out.