‘Bridgerton’ Season 3, Part 2 Ending Explained—How Does Colin Find Out Penelope’s Secret?

Warning: Spoilers forward for all of Bridgerton Season 3.

The second Bridgerton followers have been ready for is right here. The second a part of Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix. From Colin uncovering Penelope’s identification to the introduction of Michaela Stirling (sure, Micheala, not Michael), learn on to learn the way Bridgerton Season 3, half two ends.

In Season 3, Episode 5, “Tick Tock,” the collection continues at Bridgeton Home following Colin’s proposal. “We’re engaged!” he declares to his household. Whereas his mom and siblings rush to have fun the information, Eloise excuses herself and runs into the hallway. “You can’t marry him!” Eloise tells Penelope. “Does he know… that you’re Whistledown?” Penelope pleads, “I simply want a bit of time to search out the suitable second.”

In the meantime, the Featheringtons uncover the engagement information whereas studying Girl Whistledown’s column. When Penelope finds her mom alone, she’s upset that Penelope didn’t settle for Lord Debling’s “safe” proposal. As Portia rambles about her disapproval, Colin heroically barges into the room. “Your daughter didn’t entrap me,” he asserts. “I proposed to her out of affection, nothing much less.”

Colin takes Penelope to the constructing that can grow to be their new residence after marriage. She thanks him for defending her, and since they’re lastly alone, their intimacy takes a step ahead. Viewers lastly get to see the steamy “Mirror scene” — a second from Julia Quinn’s ebook Romancing Mister Bridgerton that followers have been ready for all season lengthy.

There are a number of instances in episode 5 the place Penelope plans to inform Colin her secret. Nonetheless, she continues to be interrupted, together with by the truth that Queen Charlotte is giving 5,000 kilos to anybody who presents reputable proof of Girl Whistledown’s identification. Eloise tells Penelope that she has till Midnight to inform Colin the reality, or Eloise will inform him himself. However her plans to inform Colin are disrupted once more when Cressida shockingly declares on the couple’s engagement celebration that she is Girl Whistledown.

Nonetheless, the ton and the Queen are suspicious whether or not Cressida is telling the reality. After talking with Colin, Eloise tells Penelope it’s finest if Colin doesn’t discover out she’s Whistledown. Now that Cressida has taken credit score, she will be able to deal with being a Bridgerton. “You can’t be each,” Eloise tells her. “You had an excellent run for some time, nevertheless it’s simply gossip. Let it go.”

On the Mondrich ball, Cressida — uninvited — exhibits up along with her mom and declares she has a shock for the Queen. Her Majestry beforehand instructed Cressida that she wanted to provide one other difficulty of Whistledown to say her 5,000-pound reward. In consequence, cressida passes out a brief, convincing memo teasing that Whistledown will probably be publishing her full difficulty the next morning.

Penelope and Eloise rush to a close-by room. They can not imagine that Cressida really revealed. “It’s all my fault,” Eloise says, regretting her friendship with Cressida. “Eloise, it will likely be alright… as a result of I’m going to publish once more,” Penelope tells her.

How Does Colin Discover Out Penelope Is Girl Whistledown?

Colin discovers Penelope’s secret identification on the finish of Season 3, Episode 6, “Romancing Mister Bridgerton.” After seeing Penelope and Eloise run into one other room, Colin begins following Penelope. He worries about her well-being when her carriage transports her to a poor a part of city (the place her writer’s workplace is positioned). Penelope was delivering one final Whistledown difficulty to discredit Cressida’s declare for good.

When Penelope turns round, Colin is there, and his face is a mixture of shock and anger. “You… are Girl Whistledown?” he calls for. Penelope lastly confesses that she is Whistledown. “The entire lies… you’ve instructed me,” he says with tears streaming down his face. “The entire issues you’ve written about me and my household. I knew one thing was incorrect,” Colin admits. “Stupidly, I blamed myself as if I used to be undeserving of your love. However you’re the one that’s at fault.”

He proceeds to utter the heart-wrenching phrases of all. “I’ll by no means forgive you,” he says, then walks away. The subsequent morning, Cressida Cowper’s Girl Whistledown column is revealed — however not earlier than Penelope’s difficulty can be within the fingers of the ton. Shortly, everybody realizes that Cressida is mendacity.

Does Eloise Forgive Penelope In Half Two?

Whereas promenading, Penelope tells Eloise that Colins is aware of her secret. Eloise has forgiven Penelope, and they’re on good phrases. Regardless of the development of their friendship, Eloise says she can not assist Penelope make issues proper with Colin. She should do this on her personal.

Colin finds Eloise on the Bridgerton Home after studying of Girl Whistledown’s identification. “How lengthy have you ever identified?” he asks her. Eloise reveals that she didn’t know till final yr and had been making an attempt to persuade Penelope to inform him. When Eloise asks if he may ever forgive her, like she has, he stares at her and solutions, “I feel it is best to think about your self fortunate. You could have have by no means been in love.”

Do Colin and Penelope Get Married?

After studying Penelope’s secret, Colin tells her that they are going to nonetheless get married as a result of he’s a person of honor. Though he’s nonetheless upset along with her for preserving her secret identification from him, they’ve a breakthrough the night time earlier than the marriage.

Penelope meets with Madame Delacroix and asks for recommendation about what to do. Afterwards, she runs into Colin on the street after he had been consuming on the Gents’s Membership. He asks her why she had written these horrible issues about Eloise, Marina, and himself. She responds that she was solely making an attempt to guard everybody concerned. She explains that together with his assist, she has now discovered the boldness to be herself. “So, you do not want Whistledown anymore?” Colin poses. “I don’t want to cover behind Whistledown,” she solutions. “However I’m not saying there’s no worth in it.” Penelope tells him that she loves him, and so they kiss.

Their marriage ceremony day arrives, and all the things runs easily till the very finish. Queen Charlotte makes a shock entrance and orders everybody to go away — apart from the Bridgertons (together with Penelope). “Somebody on this room has one thing to cover… And I shall not depart till they arrive ahead and reveal themselves,” Her Majesty calls for. Francesca steps ahead and tells the Queen that she’s been secretly engaged to Lord Kilmartin. The Queen assures her that’s not the key was referring to. She is aware of Girl Whistledown is somebody on this room. Colin tells Penelope that she has to cease writing the column.

How Does Cressida Discover Out Penelope Is Girl Whistledown?

On the finish of Season 3, Episode 7, “Becoming a member of of Arms,” Cressida’s father has forbidden her to go away her room and is sending her away to reside along with her Aunt Joanna. Determined for a manner out, Cressida resumes her seek for Whistledown. She visits just a few publishers till she meets a employee who tells her that his outdated boss used to print her columns. The boy additionally tells her the that Whistledown is a redhead.

Penelope is knowledgeable she has a customer and goes to greet them, considering it’s her mama. As an alternative, it’s Cressida, and she or he has a startling discovery. Cressida tells Penelope that she is “merely” visiting the “esteemed” Girl Whistledown. She is aware of Penelope’s secret and is planning to blackmail her. Cressida is demanding double the Queen’s reward — 10,000 kilos — so she will be able to arrange her life overseas. If Penelope doesn’t comply, she’s going to inform everybody that Penelope is Whistledown.

What Occurs At The Finish Of Bridgerton Season 3, Half Two?

Now that Cressida is aware of Penelope’s secret, Girl Featherington enters the room and discovers the information of her daughter’s secret identification. “Inform me it isn’t true,” Portia asks her daughter. “For as soon as, Cressida doesn’t lie,” Pen responds. Her mom tells her that Colin should not know concerning the blackmail, fearing their marriage may result in an annulment.

At Bridgerton Home, Penelope and her mom discover Eloise and Colin. She tells them that Cressida is aware of. Colin assures Penelope that he’ll do one thing about it — as he is not going to let anybody blackmail his spouse. Penelope reveals that she has sufficient funds to pay her. “You aren’t paying Miss Cowper a single penny,” Colin insists. As an alternative, he’ll meet with Cressida and persuade her to cease.

Cressida meets with Colin, and he tries to purpose along with her, nevertheless it doesn’t work. Cressida reveals {that a} printer’s apprentice is keen to corroborate the reality. Now, she is demanding double the cash she initially requested for, in addition to a column in Whistledown to revive her fame. Colin and Penelope have till the Dankworth-Finch ball to pay her. If they don’t, she’s going to inform everybody the next morning.

How Does The Ton Uncover That Penelope Is Girl Whistledown?

Penelope tells Colin that she doesn’t need him to mislead Benedict to retrieve the cash he must pay Cressida. As an alternative, she writes a letter to the Queen and Girl Bridgerton and fingers a big sum of money to Varley, who makes use of it for Prudence and Phillipa’s ball.

On the Dankworth-Finch ball, the Queen arrives and makes a stunning announcement. She reveals that she has obtained a letter from Girl Whistledown. The creator is able to step out of the shadows and tackle the ton herself. The Queen factors to Penelope, who steps ahead.

Penelope explains that originally, she didn’t assume anybody would take her writing significantly. “I wrote about all of you as a result of I used to be captivated by you, dwelling your lives so out within the open.” Penelope provides that she was careless with the ability that being Whistledown gave her. She says she will be able to now not conceal the most important piece of knowledge that she has. She additionally thanks the Queen for forcing her out of the shadows along with her scheme.

With the Queen’s permission to maintain writing, Penelope says she plans to put in writing extra responsibly. “She appears humbled. However we will probably be watching that she stays so,” the Queen generously responds, accepting Penelope’s want. “What’s life with out a little gossip?” Philippa indicators to Varley to launch the bugs, and a whole lot of butterflies fly into the air. Everybody begins to clap.

Colin finds Penelope within the ballroom. He tells her that he tried to separate Penelope from Whistledown at first. He has had a change of coronary heart after studying all of the letters he had written to him over time. He has realized they’re one, and she or he just isn’t separated from Whistledown. As for Cressida, she is lastly despatched away to the countryside to reside along with her Aunt Joanna.

Within the closing scene, Penelope, Prudence, and Philipa have all given delivery. Penelope and Colin have a child boy, and their son will formally be the brand new Lord Featherington. In the meantime, Colin has written his first ebook about his travels. Penelope retired her literary private as Girl Whistledown and is now signing her gossip columns along with her new full title — Penelope Bridgerton.

Who Is Michaela Stirling?

Warning: Spoilers forward for Julia Quinn’s ebook, “When He Was Depraved.”

Within the closing episode, Francesca and Lord Kilmartin marry in a small ceremony and plan to maneuver to Scotland after their nuptials. Eloise will be a part of them on their travels so she will be able to discover the world past Mayfair and Aubrey Corridor.

Earlier than they depart, Lord Kilmartin introduces Francesca and Eloise to his cousin, Michaela Stirling, portrayed by Masali Baduza. In Julia Quinn’s ebook, “When He Was Depraved,” Michaela Stirling just isn’t a lady, however a person named Michael Stirling whom Francesca marries after John unexpectedly dies.

This large twist paves the best way for Francesca to have a relationship with Michaela in a future season of Bridgerton, marking the primary time a queer romance is ready to take middle stage within the collection. Michaela’s introduction comes after Brownell beforehand instructed Delight that she needed to include extra LGBTQ+ storylines storylines within the Netflix collection.

“I need to see extra queer pleasure on my screens and that was positively a precedence for me after I stepped into the showrunner position,” the showrunner mentioned. “How precisely that performs out over this season and the following couple seasons, I can’t say particularly, however I’ll say I’m excited for followers to see that.”

All episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 are streaming on Netflix.