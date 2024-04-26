Brighton vs Man City highlights: Reaction as Guardiola sends title race warning to Arsenal

Manchester Metropolis saved their hunt for an unprecedented fourth successive title on observe with a very dominant 4-0 win at Brighton.

After securing their place within the FA Cup ultimate, with a 1-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday, Pep Guardiola’s group continued their title problem in emphatic style.

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring after simply 16 minutes with a surprising header, earlier than Phil Foden netted his fiftieth Premier League aim simply after the half hour mark.

The England worldwide added his second shortly afterwards and Julian Alvarez wrapped up the scoring with a well-timed fourth.

Whereas Brighton would possibly really feel aggrieved that they didn’t have two penalties. There was one shout as Gross was pulled again contained in the field, and a second for a slipshod foul by Gvardiol on Joao Pedro, however VAR didn’t extensively assessment the deicisons, or ship the referee to the monitor.

Metropolis are nonetheless the favourites to raise the trophy as they nonetheless have a recreation in hand on Mikel Arteta’s facet and solely path by one level.

After securing European soccer for the primary time within the membership’s historical past final 12 months, the Seagulls are nonetheless in with an opportunity of repeating that feat, though their possibilities took a major dent with the heavy defeat.

Brighton vs Man Metropolis LIVE

Brighton host Manchester Metropolis within the Premier League with kick off at 8pm

Metropolis can transfer three factors nearer to Arsenal with a win

Roberto de Zerbi’s group are nonetheless concentrating on the European locations

FT: Brighton 0-4 Man Metropolis

GOAL! Alvarez has his aim! Brighton 0-4 Man Metropolis

GOAL! Foden capitalised on defending error! Brighton 0-3 Man Metropolis 32′

GOAL! Phil Foden provides a second! Brighton 0-2 Man Metropolis 26′

GOAL! Kevin De Bruyne offers the guests the right begin! Brighton 0-1 Man Metropolis 16′

Erling Haaland set to overlook the sport with Phil Foden and John Stones doubts

Man Metropolis XI: Ederson, Walker , Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Alvarez

Brighton XI: Steele; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Barco; Gross, Baleba; Lallana, Moder, Joao Pedro; Welbeck.

Brighton & Hove Albion FC 0 – 4 Manchester Metropolis FC

FT: Brighton 0-4 Man Metropolis

22:25 , Sonia Twigg

Manchester Metropolis goalscorer Kevin de Bruyne stated to Sky Sports activities: “It was a very good recreation. I feel we performed actually good within the first half and each recreation is a variety of stress. All we will do is put together as we did right now and win the sport that’s in entrance of us.”

When requested about his header, the midfielder added: “It doesn’t occur an excessive amount of. Kyle [Walker] gave a very good cross and I feel the one approach I might attain it’s by leaping to it. I’ll take it however it’s not one thing I’m good at!”

Manchester Metropolis shut the hole on leaders Arsenal with medical efficiency towards Brighton

22:16 , Sonia Twigg

Manchester Metropolis closed the hole on Premier League leaders Arsenal to a single level after Phil Foden’s first-half double helped encourage a convincing 4-0 victory over Brighton.

Kevin De Bruyne’s eye-catching diving header set Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions heading in the right direction for a complete success at a soggy Amex Stadium.

Metropolis, who’ve a recreation in hand on the table-topping Gunners, have been in full management by the break as Foden moved previous 50 top-flight targets with a quick-fire brace, earlier than Julian Alvarez accomplished the rout within the second interval.

Manchester Metropolis shut the hole on leaders Arsenal with medical efficiency

Brighton 0-4 Man Metropolis

21:57 , Sonia Twigg

FT: The whistle blows and the end result has not been in any doubt since Phil Foden scored his fiftieth Premier League aim, and Manchester Metropolis stay on observe for an unprecedented fourth league title in a row.

Brighton 0-4 Man Metropolis

21:55 , Sonia Twigg

90+4’ SAVE! Doku is denied the prospect to attain a fifth aim for Man Metropolis, when Steele stands proud his leg on the proper time to make the save.

Doku was picked out completely by Alvarez.

Brighton 0-4 Man Metropolis

21:54 , Sonia Twigg

90+3’ Brighton have a nook and a ultimate likelihood, it’s headed away and the house facet go it again to their goalkeeper.

Brighton 0-4 Man Metropolis

21:52 , Sonia Twigg

90+1’ There might be 5 added minutes on the finish of this match on the Amex Stadium.

Brighton 0-4 Man Metropolis

21:51 , Sonia Twigg

89’ Manchester Metropolis are simply controlling this match to its inevitable end now. They’re controlling the ball, and have completed the whole lot they should take a step ahead of their battle to retain the Premier League title.

Brighton 0-4 Man Metropolis

21:47 , Sonia Twigg

86’ Likelihood! The very best likelihood of the evening for Brighton! Joao Pedro was picked out in entrance of Ederson and he simply put the ball huge of the goal.

Brighton 0-4 Man Metropolis

21:46 , Sonia Twigg

85’ After the ball rebounds off the referee and is given again to Brighton, they ship it again to their goalkeeper and it appears like the sport is simply meandering to a end.

There was a half likelihood for Brighton, when Ederson charged out of his field to make a clearance, however they have been unable to take the shot on the open aim.

Brighton 0-4 Man Metropolis

21:44 , Sonia Twigg

83’ Man Metropolis have one other free kick, and people have been succesful for them, however a brief one to try to select Grealish ends in a aim kick.

Brighton 0-4 Man Metropolis

21:42 , Sonia Twigg

80’ A few of the residence followers are simply beginning to trickle out of the stadium because the match goes into the ultimate 10 minutes of regular time.

Apart from two vital penalty shouts, Brighton haven’t come near creating many clear-cut possibilities or discovering a approach via the Metropolis defence.

Brighton 0-4 Man Metropolis

21:40 , Sonia Twigg

78’ A triple change for Metropolis, Walker, Silva and Rodri come off for Doku, Lewis and Gomez.

Brighton 0-4 Man Metropolis

21:38 , Sonia Twigg

77’ Metropolis are simply taking part in the ball round with ease right here. Baleba has been proven a yellow card for a shirt tug proper underneath the referee’s nostril.

Brighton 0-4 Man Metropolis

21:36 , Sonia Twigg

75’ There has not been so much on supply for Welbeck, and he’ll come off for Mark O’Mahony, who might be concerned on the Amex Stadium for the primary time.

Brighton 0-4 Man Metropolis

21:34 , Sonia Twigg

73’ Gvardiol has a shot after being performed in by Grealish, however it’s straight at Steele who holds onto the ball at his close to publish.

Brighton 0-4 Man Metropolis

21:33 , Sonia Twigg

71’ Brighton thought they’d a very good shout for a penalty when Joao Pedro was introduced down by Gvardiol within the field with out getting a contact on the ball.

Surprisingly, there was no prolonged VAR test, for the second time within the recreation, and Brighton have been denied a penalty, because the referee’s on-field determination was upheld.

Metropolis make two modifications, Grealish and Nunes on for Foden and De Bruyne.

Brighton 0-4 Man Metropolis

21:30 , Sonia Twigg

68’ Metropolis are taking part in the ball round with ease, any final preventing spirit proven by the house facet appears to have been squashed barely by that fourth aim.

GOAL! Alvarez has his aim! Brighton 0-4 Man Metropolis

21:24 , Sonia Twigg

62’ GOAL! Alvarez has his aim! Walker slides in with the keeper they usually collide and the ball falls to Alvarez who makes no errors sliding the ball into the again of the online for his first aim in 10 video games.

Brighton 0-3 Man Metropolis

21:21 , Sonia Twigg

60’ Alvarez is making an attempt onerous to get his identify on the scoresheet right here, he has one other likelihood, this time a curled strike from the sting of the field, however it simply goes huge of the aim.

Brighton 0-3 Man Metropolis

21:20 , Sonia Twigg

59’ Likelihood! Alvarez has a shot and it’s saved this time by Brighton goalkeeper Steele.

Brighton 0-3 Man Metropolis

21:19 , Sonia Twigg

57’ Brighton have a nook after the ball deflected off Ake and behind. Gross will take the nook, he swings it out to the far publish however Van Hecke’s header lacked energy and course and looped safely into the arms of Ederson.

Brighton 0-3 Man Metropolis

21:17 , Sonia Twigg

56’ Brighton make one other changer, Moder off for Igor, De Zerbi is throwing the whole lot he can at this to try to get again into the sport.

Brighton 0-3 Man Metropolis

21:15 , Sonia Twigg

53’ Joao Pedro was looking for a approach via, he virtually made it into the field in a promising-enough place to get a shot underneath approach however the goalkeeper was fast off his line to make the cease.

Brighton 0-3 Man Metropolis

21:14 , Sonia Twigg

53’ Brighton clear the ball again to Ederson and it’ll give the house facet an opportunity to get out of their third and reset barely.

Brighton 0-3 Man Metropolis

21:13 , Sonia Twigg

51’ However it’s Metropolis who’ve the free-kick in a harmful place, De Bruyne and Foden have been standing over it.

Foden does take it and it may possibly’t get via the primary defender, who hits it out for a nook.

Brighton 0-3 Man Metropolis

21:12 , Sonia Twigg

50’ Brighton try to inject one thing into their efficiency firstly of the second half after making the double change on the break, they usually have regarded a bit livelier for it.

Brighton 0-3 Man Metropolis

21:10 , Sonia Twigg

48’ After a re-examination, that’s wanting like a slight mistake by VAR. The contact continued into the field, and Gross was undoubtedly pulled again by Rodri. Selections like that aren’t what you need with the added deal with referees after the Nottingham Forest feedback after the weekend.

Brighton 0-3 Man Metropolis

21:08 , Sonia Twigg

46’ Brighton had a half shout for a penalty towards Rodri who was holding Gross’ shirt, however the contact may need simply been exterior the field, both approach, VAR has checked, sided with the on-field referee, nothing was given and the match continues.

Brighton 0-3 Man Metropolis

21:06 , Sonia Twigg

46’ The house facet get the second half underway.

Brighton 0-3 Man Metropolis

21:05 , Sonia Twigg

Offiah and Adingra will come on for Lallana and Veltman.

Brighton 0-3 Man Metropolis

21:04 , Sonia Twigg

Odeluga Offiah and Simon Adingra may be about to return on for Brighton after the break.

HT: Brighton 0-3 Man Metropolis

20:57 , Sonia Twigg

HT: Brighton 0-3 Man Metropolis

20:50 , Sonia Twigg

HT: It has been Metropolis’s half. After one likelihood for Welbeck within the opening couple of minutes the guests have dominated, scoring 3 times and capitalising on any defensive errors.

Whereas they have been barely fortunate with the deflected shot for Foden’s first, and the defensive error for his second, De Bruyne’s header was well-timed and completely hit.

Brighton 0-3 Man Metropolis

20:47 , Sonia Twigg

45’ De Bruyne tries an extended ball throughout the pitch to try to create a gap, and there might be three added minutes on the finish of the primary half.

Brighton 0-3 Man Metropolis

20:46 , Sonia Twigg

43’ Metropolis mount one other assault, however are content material to simply play it round within the midfield and wait for his or her opening.

Bernardo Silva tries to run on the defence however is compelled backwards, De Bruyne does make his transfer, however the guests should accept a nook .

Brighton 0-3 Man Metropolis

20:43 , Sonia Twigg

41’ Brighton do mange to carry off one other Metropolis assault this time, however their need to play the ball out from the again has led to a different couple of near-misses.

Brighton 0-3 Man Metropolis

20:38 , Sonia Twigg

36’ It’s wanting like a good distance again into this conflict for Brighton already, and the sport has solely simply handed the half hour mark.

Metropolis have been so medical and their passing so fluid, and Brighton have been stifled barely by their need to play the ball out from the again.

GOAL! Foden has his second! Brighton 0-3 Man Metropolis

20:35 , Sonia Twigg

32’ GOAL! Foden has his second and Metropolis’s third!

Brighton have been making an attempt to play the ball out from the again and have simply been caught, it was intelligent footwork from the goalkeeper, however that was poor defending, Foden simply stroked the ball into the nook of the online.

Brighton 0-2 Man Metropolis

20:32 , Sonia Twigg

30’ It’s all Man Metropolis now, and they’re discovering all of it too straightforward to discover a approach via the Brighton midfielder, one other likelihood is grabbed by Jason Steele earlier than Walker’s cross can select Foden who was simply ready within the centre of the field.

GOAL! Phil Foden provides a second! Brighton 0-2 Man Metropolis

20:29 , Sonia Twigg

26’ GOAL! Phil Foden’s shot is deflected into the again of the online!

It won’t have gone previous the goalkeeper with out the intervention, however it’s a huge milestone for the England worldwide, his fiftieth Premier League strike.

Brighton 0-1 Man Metropolis

20:24 , Sonia Twigg

22’ Brighton’s menace has simply been neutralised time and time once more by Metropolis who look so harmful after they do break!

De Bruyne tries to take it on himself and prices via the midfield, his ultimate shot was blocked out for a nook, however he was in a position to make about 40 yards of floor earlier than that.

Brighton 0-1 Man Metropolis

20:22 , Sonia Twigg

19’ Likelihood! Alvarez has a chance to double his facet’s lead shortly after De Bruyne’s headed opener, however his tried shot goes throughout the face of aim and simply the incorrect facet of the far publish.

GOAL! Kevin De Bruyne offers the guests the right begin! Brighton 0-1 Man Metropolis

20:19 , Sonia Twigg

16’ GOAL! Kevin De Bruyne finishes off an ideal transfer with a surprising header that simply goes straight into the highest nook, and there was nothing Steele might do.

It was an attractive header from the Metropolis midfielder, ending off a intelligent transfer.

Brighton 0-0 Man Metropolis

20:16 , Sonia Twigg

14’ Man Metropolis have a free kick in a promising place within the Brighton half following a foul by Baleba.

Foden bends it around the wall expertly, however Ake, who was arriving on the far publish can’t get sufficient management on it whereas stretching to maintain the ball down and it sails over the bar.

Brighton 0-0 Man Metropolis

20:14 , Sonia Twigg

13’ A probing lengthy ball excessive can’t discover Phil Foden who had his arm within the air, and the ball goes again to the Seagulls’ goalkeeper.

Brighton 0-0 Man Metropolis

20:13 , Sonia Twigg

12’ Manchester Metropolis have trailed of their final 12 out of 13 away matches within the league, they’ve gone on to win most of them however that might be an encouraging statistic for the house facet.

Though after an early flurry of assaults, each side have settled down.

Brighton 0-0 Man Metropolis

20:11 , Sonia Twigg

9’ Brighton are getting unstuck barely with their willpower to play out from the again, the ball retains being misplaced in midfield.

However since De Zerbi’s first recreation in cost, Brighton are solely second to tonight’s opponents in the case of proportion of the ball in Premier League matches.

Brighton 0-0 Man Metropolis

20:09 , Sonia Twigg

7’ Steele got here proper off his line there and outdoors the field! He was taking part in virtually as a fullback when he made the clearance to maintain the ball away from Man Metropolis.

It’s been an entertaining begin to the sport to this point, each side will wish to declare all three factors.

Brighton 0-0 Man Metropolis

20:07 , Sonia Twigg

6’ Brighton proceed to try to put stress on their opponents, however they’ll’t discover a strategy to play Welbeck in, who was making a promising run behind the Man Metropolis backline.

Brighton 0-0 Man Metropolis

20:04 , Sonia Twigg

3’ Brighton have the primary likelihood of the match! Ederson needed to stretch for it, however it wasn’t too tough for the goalkeeper in the long run.

Brighton 0-0 Man Metropolis

20:01 , Sonia Twigg

1’ Man Metropolis kick the sport underway

Earlier than kick off Guardiola and De Zerbi have been in dialogue simply on the entrance to the pitch. it is going to be a giant day for Valentin Barco, who’s making his first begin for the Seagulls.

Brighton vs Man Metropolis

19:59 , Sonia Twigg

The groups are out on the sector and the pyrotechnics are going off across the floor, the final of the midweek Premier League fixtures is about to kick off.

Brighton vs Man Metropolis

19:58 , Sonia Twigg

The match will kick off in lower than 5 minutes’ time

De Zerbi speaks to Sky Sports activities forward of kick off

19:55 , Sonia Twigg

“I’ve labored in soccer for 30 years and I do know in case you’re taking part in nicely and in case you’re doing nicely, the individuals discuss you and converse in regards to the switch market,” the Brighton supervisor stated.

“I’ve the precise expertise to remain centered and to maintain my eye solely on Brighton. I’ve a contract and I like my gamers.

“For positive, now we have to discuss the plan going ahead as a result of I work for the motivation.

“I’ve not spoken with Tony Bloom in regards to the subsequent goal and the brand new plan, however within the subsequent few days we’ll converse.”

Pep Guardiola spoke to Sky Sports activities forward of kick off

19:50 , Sonia Twigg

“We now have had a variety of issues with essential gamers with accidents, however we’re nonetheless there,” the Man Metropolis boss stated.

“We’re within the ultimate of the FA Cup, we made the latter levels of the Champions League and within the Premier League we’re there.

“However you’ll be able to arrive to the tip like this and in a single week lose all titles, however the group have behaved unbelievably this season once more.

“Each recreation is essential now as each mistake and setback is tough. However now we have been right here many occasions so we all know what we’re taking part in for.”

Brighton vs Man Metropolis

19:45 , Sonia Twigg

Brighton vs Man Metropolis

19:40 , Sonia Twigg

“Brighton away, in case you put it in my calendar, is without doubt one of the hardest ones for the way in which we play,” says Manchester Metropolis boss Pep Guardiola, reported by BBC Sport

“[It gets] more durable. My admiration is rising each season. They’ve had a variety of issues, essential gamers have been bought like [loanee Levi] Colwill, [Moises] Caicedo, [Alexis] Mac Allister. They have been actually essential gamers.

“They’ve a variety of accidents and play three competitions, however the way in which they play is all the time there. He’s doing an unimaginable job at Brighton.”

Brighton vs Man Metropolis

19:35 , Sonia Twigg

There’s lower than half an hour to go till kick off on the south coast, and Brighton will wish to present the shape they began the season with, nevertheless the defending champions might be tough to beat.

Man Metropolis go into the match 4 factors behind top-placed Arsenal however having performed two video games left, and if they’ll win all their remaining matches they’ll end the season high of the Premier League.

Brighton vs Man Metropolis

19:30 , Sonia Twigg

Guardiola stated in his pre-match press convention: “We performed a variety of video games. Madrid was actually intense for a lot of issues, we have been out of the Champions League having completed rather well and after two or three days we have been drained. Not simply within the legs, extra complaining they have been drained right here (within the head).

“Individuals sitting in chairs say, ‘Ah, I complain’. However I defend my gamers, I do know what I’m speaking about a lot, significantly better than the individuals exterior. That’s why I say I’m actually impressed, however on a regular basis I’m pondering, ‘They’ll fall down’. This time (I believed) it will not be potential and nonetheless they make it potential.

“That’s why after I replicate on my interval right here I’ll all the time admire these kind of gamers for a few years nonetheless for locating a strategy to nonetheless be in. That is unbelievable.”

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester Metropolis’s psychological endurance throughout packed schedule

19:20 , Sonia Twigg

Pep Guardiola has marvelled on the psychological energy of his Manchester Metropolis squad, praising their refusal to “fall down” regardless of a gruelling schedule.

Thursday’s Premier League journey to Brighton might be their 53rd match of a season which began with the Neighborhood Protect on August 6 and has included the European Tremendous Cup towards Sevilla, the Membership World Cup in Saudi Arabia and a run to the FA Cup ultimate subsequent month.

Final week they bowed out of the Champions League in a draining quarter-final penalty shootout towards Actual Madrid, however Guardiola is stuffed with satisfaction for the way in which his facet have stayed up for the three-way title combat with Arsenal and Liverpool.

“The human being doesn’t don’t have any limits, science says you want a sure time to recuperate many issues, not simply bodily – mentally as nicely,” he stated.

Brighton vs Man Metropolis

19:10 , Sonia Twigg

Brighton group information

19:04 , Sonia Twigg

Brighton XI: Steele; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Barco; Gross, Baleba; Lallana, Moder, Joao Pedro; Welbeck.

Subs: Verbruggen, Julio, Webster, Enciso, Adingra, Fati, Buonanotte , Offiah, O’Mah.

Brighton group information

19:04 , Sonia Twigg

Brighton have had a prolonged break, their final match got here 12 days in the past.

Jason Steele might be between the posts instead of Bart Verbruggen, and Pervis Estupinan has been dominated out for the rest of the marketing campaign and Valentin Barco might be left-back.

Adam Lallana was additionally chosen to begin, with Simon Adingra dropping to the bench.

Man Metropolis group information

19:01 , Sonia Twigg

Manchester Metropolis made three modifications from their FA Cup semi-final win over Chelsea on Saturday.

Ederson returns in aim, with Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol additionally named within the beginning XI, with John Stones and Jack Grealish on the bench.

Man Metropolis group information

19:00 , Sonia Twigg

Man Metropolis XI | Ederson, Walker (C), Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Alvarez

SUBS | Ortega, Dias, Stones, Grealish, Doku, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis

Brighton vs Man Metropolis

18:50 , Sonia Twigg

The groups might be introduced in simply 10 minutes time.

A better take a look at Man Metropolis’s title run in

18:45 , Sonia Twigg

There might be no repeat of the treble, after Metropolis have been knocked out of the Champions League on penalties by Actual Madrid, however the double continues to be on. Defeats for Liverpool and Arsenal final weekend left the champions accountable for the title race, and now they’ve a beneficial run forward of them after hitting the entrance

Metropolis, in spite of everything, have been right here earlier than and their Premier League fixtures are wanting extra beneficial now these video games towards Liverpool and Arsenal are out of the equation. It leaves a visit to Tottenham, the place Metropolis have by no means received within the Premier League underneath Guardiola, as their hardest fixture of the run-in. The Gunners might do with a favour from their north London rivals, there.

Premier League title race: Who has the perfect fixtures – Man Metropolis, Arsenal or Liverpool?

18:30 , Sonia Twigg

The Premier League is heading for a traditional title race, with Manchester Metropolis, Liverpool and Arsenal set for a three-way battle as we enter the ultimate weeks of the season.

Or is it down to 2? Liverpool’s defeat to Everton on Wednesday was the third time in 4 Premier League video games wherein Jurgen Klopp’s facet have dropped factors, and all of it however eradicated Liverpool from the title race with simply 4 video games to go.

With Metropolis in motion within the FA Cup semi-finals final weekend, each Arsenal and Liverpool have been left with two video games to play earlier than Metropolis’s subsequent Premier League fixture. Arsenal did their job, beating Wolves away after which thrashing Chelsea to maneuver 4 factors away from Pep Guardiola’s facet,

The champions have two video games in hand and can now look to reply at Brighton. Guardiola’s facet are aiming to win a fourth league title in a row – a feat that has by no means been achieved within the historical past of English soccer, and the title continues to be of their arms.

Pep Guardiola lashes out at ‘unacceptable’ scheduling of Man Metropolis’s FA Cup semi-final

18:00 , Sonia Twigg

Pep Guardiola admitted it was “unacceptable” that Manchester Metropolis’s 1-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Chelsea was scheduled for lower than 72 hours after their Champions League defeat to Actual Madrid.

Metropolis recovered from their European exit on Wednesday evening – after they performed extra-time towards Actual earlier than dropping on penalties – to edge previous Mauricio Pochettino’s facet, due to a aim within the 84th minute from Bernardo Silva, however they have been clearly fatigued at Wembley.

Chelsea had greater than sufficient possibilities to settle the semi-final of their favour however, as was the case on their final go to right here towards Liverpool within the Carabao Cup ultimate, wasteful ending was their downfall, with Nicolas Jackson the first wrongdoer.

But regardless of seeing his facet attain their third FA Cup ultimate in six seasons, Guardiola’s ideas have been dominated by what he thought-about to be poor scheduling of the match by the Soccer Affiliation.

Manchester Metropolis gamers ‘within the fridge’ forward of key run of video games

17:30 , Sonia Twigg

Pep Guardiola feels his Manchester Metropolis gamers might want to cool off “within the fridge” after their exertions of the previous few days.

Metropolis responded to final Wednesday’s draining penalty shootout loss to Actual Madrid by digging in for a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Chelsea of their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday.

The win, secured by a late aim from Bernardo Silva, maintained their hope of defending the home double however Guardiola later hit out on the scheduling of the fixture.

The Metropolis boss felt his gamers ought to have been allowed extra relaxation after their European recreation and he now intends to offer them a break earlier than they return to Premier League motion at Brighton on Thursday.

“Within the fridge for 2 days,” stated Guardiola when requested what his plans have been for his squad forward of the journey to the Amex Stadium.

Brighton vs Man Metropolis

17:00 , Sonia Twigg

The membership now have a recreation in hand on each Arsenal and Liverpool, who’re tied on the high of the Premier League on 74 factors. The defending champions are one level additional again with six league fixtures to go.

Haaland didn’t function within the Chelsea win after struggling a muscular downside, whereas Foden has performed almost 50 occasions in all competitions because the begin of the marketing campaign.

In higher information for Guardiola, John Stones was ready to participate in coaching after his half-time withdrawal at Wembley.

The England defender has handled a lot of damage points this season however stays a key determine as Manchester Metropolis goal twin triumphs.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden sit out Manchester Metropolis coaching forward of run-in

16:30 , Sonia Twigg

Phil Foden and Erling Haaland missed the open portion of Manchester Metropolis coaching on Tuesday, placing unsure their participation within the Premier League fixture towards Brighton.

Pep Guardiola’s facet proceed their pursuit of the title with a visit to the Amex on Thursday because the supervisor continues to handle a busy schedule.

After their FA Cup win over Chelsea, Guardiola slammed the “unacceptable” scheduling that compelled his facet to play the Cup semi-final at Wembley simply days after exiting the Champions League on penalties to Actual Madrid.

It led him to declare that a few of his gamers can be put “within the fridge” to relaxation them for the challenges to return with Manchester Metropolis nonetheless within the hunt for 2 trophies.

Is Brighton vs Manchester Metropolis on TV?

16:00 , Sonia Twigg

When is it?

Manchester Metropolis vs Brighton kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday, April 25, 2024 and the Amex Neighborhood Stadium in Brighton.

How can I watch it?

The match might be proven reside within the UK on Sky Sports activities Essential Occasion and Sky Sports activities Premier League with protection beginning at 7pm. Subscribers can watch the match through the SkyGo web site or app.

For those who’re travelling overseas and wish to watch main sporting occasions, you would possibly want a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is right here to assist and consists of offers on VPNs available in the market. Viewers utilizing a VPN must make it possible for they adjust to any native laws the place they’re, and likewise with the phrases of their service supplier.

Is Brighton vs Manchester Metropolis on TV? Kick off time, channel and the way watch Premier League fixture

15:30 , Sonia Twigg

Manchester Metropolis booked their place within the FA Cup ultimate with a 1-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday, and won’t wish to lose factors within the race for a Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola’s facet could have longer to organize than some others who performed this weekend, and don’t journey to the south coast to face Brighton till Thursday.

Metropolis needed to work onerous towards Chelsea, and the supervisor was left offended on the schedule, and argued that the sport on Saturday got here too quickly after his facet’s Champions League exit by the hands of Actual Madrid on Wednesday.

After securing European soccer for the primary time within the membership’s historical past final 12 months, the Seagulls are nonetheless in with an opportunity, and are six factors behind seventh-placed Manchester United.

Brighton vs Man Metropolis

14:14 , Sonia Twigg

Good afternoon and welcome to The Impartial’s reside construct up, group information and protection of Brighton vs Manchester Metropolis, which kicks off at 8pm on the Amex Neighborhood Stadium in Brighton.

Early group information

14:17 , Sonia Twigg

Group information

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Erling Haaland will once more miss out because of damage, although each Phil Foden – who missed coaching earlier within the week – and John Stones are set to be accessible. Some rotation is probably going, although, with Guardiola managing a busy fixture listing.

Brighton have a bunch of damage points, together with Evan Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, James Milner and Adam Webster, though they may return quickly. Whereas Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March could not function once more this marketing campaign.