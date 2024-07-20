British Open Round 2 leaderboard, scores: Shane Lowry leads after second round as Daniel Brown, Justin Rose trail

Shane Lowry is 36 holes into the 2024 British Open and eyeing a second Claret Jug.
Lowry, regardless of a double bogey on his again 9, completed with two birdies in his remaining three holes to card a 69 on Friday and get to 7-under. That was good for a two-shot lead over the sphere heading into Shifting Day.
Daniel Brown, who entered the day because the in a single day chief after popping out of nowhere on Thursday, held sturdy at 5-under. Justin Rose fired a bogey-free 68 on Friday, too, and matched Brown at 5-under. Rose hasn’t received a significant championship since his win on the U.S. Open in 2013. Lowry, Brown and Rose are all from Eire or the UK, which is one thing that hasn’t been seen on the high of the leaderboard on the halfway level since 1951.
Billy Horschel, Dean Burmester and top-ranked Scottie Scheffler will enter Saturday tied in fourth at 2-under.
After their wild battle in North Carolina, neither Bryson DeChambeau nor Rory McIlroy began their week in Scotland properly. Friday wasn’t any higher, both. McIlroy dropped to 11-over on the week, and DeChambeau completed at 9-over. They each missed the reduce, too, which is one thing McIlroy hasn’t completed on the British Open since 2019.
Tiger Woods, like he has so many instances in recent times, struggled once more too. Woods posted an 8-over 79 on Thursday, after which a 6-over 77 on Friday which led to a seventh missed reduce or withdrawal in his final 10 begins.
Leaderboard Replace
On the halfway level of the British Open, this is the place issues stand on the leaderboard.
Leaderboard
1. Shane Lowry (-7)
T2. Daniel Brown (-5)
T2. Justin Rose
T4. Billy Horschel (-2)
T4. Dean Burmester
T4. Scottie Scheffler
T7. Jason Day (-1)
T7. Xander Schauffele
T7. Patrick Cantlay
T7. Corey Conners
Cutline set at 6-over
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau have all missed the reduce at Royal Troon.
Max Homa from deep
Max Homa simply drilled a 30-footer on the 18th to make the reduce, and he completely erupted. What a option to end at Royal Troon.
An area trio on the high
Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and Daniel Brown have made historical past on the halfway level of the British Open
Wind batters afternoon wave on Friday
The wind within the afternoon wave at Royal Troon was terrible.
“I have to lie down in a darkish room. It is brutal on the market,” Matthew Southgate mentioned. “That is one of many hardest experiences I’ve had on a golf course.”
Properly completed, Tyrrell Hatton
Truthfully, respect.
Why did Tyrrell Hatton carry his personal bag down the twelfth fairway at The Open?
Lastly, Rory acquired one thing to go. He simply holed out from a bunker for birdie at No. 14, which led to an amazing response. It will not matter (he is nonetheless 12-over on the week) however that is how golf works.
Joaquin Niemann’s big again 9
It will possibly generally take only one wobble to price you a shot at a significant championship, however Joaquin Niemann is attempting to shake one off to remain in competition. Via 16, he is acquired six birdies on the day, which might normally imply a blistering streak up the leaderboard, however an 8 on the par-3 eighth gap has tempered his rise. He does have 4 birdies on the again 9 to regular the ship after the quintuple bogey. He sits at even par with two holes left, and 7 photographs again of chief Shane Lowry.
Jon Rahm making his approach up the yellow leaderboard
Rahm had the unbelievable chip in for birdie on No. 9, and he is simply picked up one other shot with a birdie on 14. He is 1-over for the week, 8 photographs off the tempo, and 1-under on the day. There are simply 10 gamers below par for the championship and with rain within the forecast for tomorrow, circumstances may make for some wild swings all through the leaderboard, in order the wind begins to die down within the night in Scotland, gamers like Rahm who nonetheless have an opportunity to make a dent in Shane Lowry’s lead might want to benefit from the alternatives nonetheless on the course at this time.
DeChambeau at risk of lacking the reduce
At 8-over for the match via 13, DeChambeau continues to be on the fallacious aspect of the cutline, which is predicted to be at +5 or +6. He received the U.S. Open final month and had high 10s at each the Masters and PGA Championship this yr.
A tough day on the workplace certainly for Aguri Iwasaki
Regardless of lacking the reduce at Royal Troon, Tiger Woods is planning on being again for 2025 at Royal Portrush
Justin Rose’s birdie on 18
This could possibly be the second that propels Rose to a second main championship. What a response.
Has anybody had a greater week than Justin Rose?
Thirty-six holes. One bogey. Justin Rose is totally on fireplace, and after draining a bomb for birdie on 18, the 43-year-old Englishman is in for a 68 on the day and is 5-under for the match, tied for second. Bear in mind, Rose needed to undergo qualification to get to the 2024 British Open and now he’ll be in one of many remaining pairings on Saturday.
Acquired his spot by way of Open Qualifying. One bogey by way of 36 holes. 5-under on the more durable aspect of the draw.
DeChambeau attempting to stay on the fitting aspect of the cutline
It has been a grind for the U.S. Open champion, however this chip in may assist him attain the weekend.
Jason Day in purple numbers heading into the weekend
Jason Day acquired out early, earlier than the winds actually picked up, and he took benefit of the circumstances that had been a bit much less windy within the early a part of the day. He shot a bogey-free, 3-under 68 and sits at 1-under for the championship and 6 photographs again of Shane Lowry. He’ll have a late tee time on Shifting Day as he appears to be like for a second main title after his 2015 PGA Championship.
Jon Rahm holes out on the ninth
It is precisely the way you draw up a birdie. Pull hook into the fitting tough after which high a rescue shot into the heavy stuff on the left aspect … after which? Properly, you learn the headline, and so they do not reduce highlights for normal outdated photographs. Jon Rahm is among the finest gamers on this planet and this’ll be one on his spotlight reel for 2024. And at 2-over making the flip, the wind will now be at his again … however will it fill his sails and provides him some momentum heading towards the weekend?
Watch Justin Thomas chip in on No. 12
Justin Thomas has had an up and down match. He carded a 3-under 68 on Thursday, however Friday acquired off to an terrible begin, as he performed the entrance 9 at 7-over. The excellent news, as he navigates the again 9, is that he is at 4-over by way of 12, which is 2 photographs away from the projected reduce line (and this chip in helped his reason for attempting to be within the cash by attending to the weekend).
Rose lastly makes a bogey however stays related to leaders
Justin Rose was most likely by no means going to make it to Sunday night with out making a bogey, however he definitely gave it his finest shot. It took 30 holes for Rose to ultimately take a bogey on a gap — bogeying the twelfth — however he stays simply certainly one of 10 gamers below par for the championship and is at 1-under general for the day by way of 13. He is 4 photographs again of the chief, Shane Lowry, who’s completed together with his first 36 holes at 7-under.
Rory’s tough Spherical 2 begin
After taking part in himself out of competition on Thursday, Rory McIlroy doubtless wanted to get below par for his second spherical to make the weekend, and thru simply 4 holes, it does not appear to be he’ll be round for for rounds 3 and 4. After a few pars to start out, McIlroy made bogey at No. 3 and triple bogey at No. 4 to sit down at 11-over for the championship headed to the fifth tee. With the cutline projected to be at +6, it will be a wrestle for Rory.