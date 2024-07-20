British Open Round 2 leaderboard, scores: Shane Lowry leads after second round as Daniel Brown, Justin Rose trail

Shane Lowry is 36 holes into the 2024 British Open and eyeing a second Claret Jug.

Lowry, regardless of a double bogey on his again 9, completed with two birdies in his remaining three holes to card a 69 on Friday and get to 7-under. That was good for a two-shot lead over the sphere heading into Shifting Day.

Daniel Brown, who entered the day because the in a single day chief after popping out of nowhere on Thursday, held sturdy at 5-under. Justin Rose fired a bogey-free 68 on Friday, too, and matched Brown at 5-under. Rose hasn’t received a significant championship since his win on the U.S. Open in 2013. Lowry, Brown and Rose are all from Eire or the UK, which is one thing that hasn’t been seen on the high of the leaderboard on the halfway level since 1951.

Billy Horschel, Dean Burmester and top-ranked Scottie Scheffler will enter Saturday tied in fourth at 2-under.

After their wild battle in North Carolina, neither Bryson DeChambeau nor Rory McIlroy began their week in Scotland properly. Friday wasn’t any higher, both. McIlroy dropped to 11-over on the week, and DeChambeau completed at 9-over. They each missed the reduce, too, which is one thing McIlroy hasn’t completed on the British Open since 2019.

Tiger Woods, like he has so many instances in recent times, struggled once more too. Woods posted an 8-over 79 on Thursday, after which a 6-over 77 on Friday which led to a seventh missed reduce or withdrawal in his final 10 begins.

For full tee instances for the primary two rounds of the match, click on right here.

For the total leaderboard, click on right here.

Methods to watch Spherical 2 of the 2024 British Open

The primary two rounds of the British Open will likely be streamed on Peacock and broadcast on the USA Community.

Sustain with Yahoo Sports activities for full stay protection of the British Open beneath: