Brittney Griner ‘head over heels’ for Americans freed in prisoner exchange

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Brittney Griner is aware of solely too effectively the swirling feelings of being concerned in a prisoner swap, and she or he mentioned Thursday evening she is “head over heels” that fellow People are coming dwelling from Russia.

“Nice day. It’s a fantastic day. It’s a fantastic day,” Griner mentioned after the U.S. girls beat Belgium 87-74 to clinch a berth within the Paris Video games quarterfinals. “We’ll discuss extra about it later. However head over heels comfortable for the households proper now. Any day that People come dwelling, that’s a win. That’s a win.”

The 2-time Olympic gold medalist went via her personal high-profile prisoner trade with Russia in 2022 after having been sentenced to 9 years in jail for drug possession and smuggling.

So Griner was thrilled listening to that Wall Avenue Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, a company safety government from Michigan, each convicted of espionage prices that the U.S. authorities thought of baseless, had been coming dwelling.

Griner didn’t share how she discovered of the prisoner trade, however she mentioned she was “undoubtedly emotional” at listening to the information.

“I’m positive it’ll be emotional much more somewhat bit in a while,” Griner mentioned. “Yeah. I’m simply comfortable. Like this can be a large win. An enormous win.”

Griner returned to the U.S. in December 2022. Now 19 months later, she is taking part in for the nationwide workforce, which gained its 57th straight on the Olympics. Griner scored seven factors whereas serving to the People proceed their pursuit of an eighth straight Olympic gold medal.

Since returning to America, Griner has taken an lively function in serving to different People detained in international international locations. She has labored with Convey Our Households House, a marketing campaign fashioned in 2022 by the members of the family of American hostages and wrongful detainees held abroad.

She additionally has spoken twice with President Joe Biden, together with as soon as in April to maintain the detainees “on the forefront of everybody’s thoughts.”

Griner additionally has gone via the readjustment to life again within the U.S., one thing she’s nonetheless working via.

“I do know they’ve an incredible group of individuals which might be going to assist them out in no matter approach they want them and their households,” Griner mentioned of the assets that can be obtainable to Gershkovich and Whelan. “And I’m glad that I used to be capable of undergo that program and get reactivated again into on a regular basis life.”

These Olympics are the primary time she’s been abroad since her ordeal in Russia. On a practice journey from London along with her U.S. teammates, Griner felt anxious when she sat in her seat. It was her first time on a practice since heading to a Russian jail.

“Strolling as much as the practice I used to be high-quality,” Griner instructed The Related Press that day. “After I sat down and regarded out the window I used to be like, ‘Rattling, final time I used to be right here I used to be on my strategy to jail.’ Anxiousness began to intensify up. Then I spotted I used to be good, there have been no bars. I’m going to win gold.”

Griner turned to Netflix to calm her thoughts throughout a easy commute along with her U.S. teammates to the Paris Olympics.

“Every thing was cool,” she mentioned.

That doesn’t imply her coach and teammates gained’t be maintaining a tally of Griner.

U.S. coach Cheryl Reeve mentioned they had been extraordinarily comfortable for the households upon listening to the information, realizing the boys endured “simply terrible, terrible time” with out their family members again dwelling. Reeve’s thoughts went instantly to Griner realizing how comfortable she is.

Reeve frolicked with Griner within the locker room after the sport.

“This can be a nice day as a result of she is aware of what for her what that was like,” Reeve mentioned. “And so now realizing and really visualizing perhaps them going via the expertise, she appeared OK. However that’s Brittney. She at all times appears OK. … However we’ll actually be checking on her.”

AP Sports activities Author Teresa Walker contributed.

