Brittney Griner reacts to Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich’s release: ‘Head over heels’

WNBA star Brittney Griner, who spent 10 months detained in Russia, mentioned she is “head over heels” after the discharge of Individuals Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, who had been free of Russia in a prisoner swap, in keeping with The Related Press.

The video is from a earlier report.

“Nice day. It is an ideal day. It is an ideal day,” Griner mentioned from Paris, the place she is competing in ladies’s basketball for Staff USA on the Olympics, the AP reported. “We’ll speak extra about it later. However head over heels glad for the households proper now. Any day that Individuals come house, that is a win. That is a win.”

In February 2022, whereas returning to Russia to play basketball in the course of the WNBA’s offseason, Griner was detained at Russia’s Sheremetyevo Worldwide Airport after she was accused of getting vape cartridges containing hashish oil, which is unlawful within the nation. The State Division mentioned she was wrongfully detained.

In July 2022, Griner pleaded responsible to drug costs, saying that the vape cartridges containing hashish oil had been in her baggage unintentionally. She testified that she had “no intention” of breaking Russian legislation and packed the cartridges accidentally.

The WNBA star was launched in December 2022 after U.S. officers agreed to swap her for convicted Russian arms vendor Viktor Bout.

Griner instructed “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts earlier this 12 months she anticipated to additionally see Whelan there when she was boarding the airplane to go away Russia.

“After I walked on and I did not see him, I used to be like, ‘OK, perhaps I am early. Possibly he is subsequent. Possibly they will convey him subsequent,'” she mentioned of Whelan. “And once they closed the door, I used to be like … are you critically not gonna let this man come house proper now?”

“If it was left as much as me in that commerce, I might have went and acquired Paul and introduced him house,” Griner mentioned.

After her launch, Griner grew to become an advocate for Individuals wrongfully detained overseas.

Whelan, a former U.S. Marine, was arrested in 2018 and accused of espionage. Each the Biden and Trump administrations denied the allegation towards Whelan. He was convicted on the fees in 2020 and sentenced to 16 years in jail.

Gershkovich, a Wall Avenue Journal reporter, was arrested by Russian authorities in 2023 for espionage, a cost he and U.S. officers flatly deny, with President Joe Biden saying he was focused for being a journalist and an American. After an unusually hasty trial that performed out behind closed doorways, Gershkovich was discovered responsible and sentenced to 16 years in a high-security penal colony.

Two others unjustly imprisoned in Russia, Alsu Kurmasheva and Vladimir Kara-Murza, had been additionally launched in Thursday’s swap, Biden mentioned.