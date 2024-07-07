News
Bronny James Set to Debut For Lakers on Saturday; How to Watch
The NBA Summer time League is quickly to reach as rookies and younger NBA gamers will get extra alternatives to broaden on their sport and provides followers a glimpse of what to anticipate as they enter the NBA. Las Vegas Summer time League will run from July 12 to July 22, although there are shorter exhibitions in Sacramento and Salt Lake Metropolis forward of the large occasion.
Earlier than heading to Las Vegas, followers can see LeBron James Jr. and the Los Angeles Lakers’ summer time roster in Sacramento within the California Traditional alongside the Miami Warmth, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors. Following the mini exhibition, the 4 groups will be part of the remainder of the league in Las Vegas.
James Jr., first-round choose Dalton Knecht and the Lakers hit the court docket at 4:30 ET and the sport might be discovered on ESPN and ESPN+ for these desirous to see the 2 rookies hit the court docket for the primary time.
The son of LeBron James was chosen with choose No. 55 by the Lakers within the 2024 NBA Draft in a deal that noticed him ink a four-year, $7.9 million deal. Whereas some would possibly declare it is as a result of he is the son of one of the best NBA participant of all time, James Jr. confirmed true potential as a McDonald’s All-American and five-star prospect out of highschool.
James Jr. has the instruments to change into a reliable NBA guard in he personal regard, and Summer time League will present him a chance to proceed to develop and sharpen his sport forward of his first NBA marketing campaign.
Here is a portion of Draft Digest’s scouting report on James Jr.: “Bronny James is an undersized combo guard, however makes up for the dearth of top with a robust body, nice athleticism and quickness. He boasts fast, highly effective vertical pop and strikes properly on each ends. Given his age and genetics, it’s value monitoring James’ top shifting ahead because it wouldn’t be stunning to see him develop a couple of inches.
“…When it comes right down to it, the previous Sierra Canyon standout is thought for being a shooter. He has deep vary and has confirmed to be a participant that may rattle off a number of triples in a single quarter when he will get sizzling.”
READ MORE: New Orleans Pelicans Hoping Yves Missi Continues Current Rookie Large Man Pattern
