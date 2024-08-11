Buffalo native Joe Andreessen’s dreams are set to become reality in Bills preseason opener

Andreessen, a Depew, New York native, is just not new to enjoying in Western New York. The rookie linebacker transferred and performed his graduate season on the College at Buffalo, after 5 seasons at Bryant College in Rhode Island. The linebacker actually made a reputation for himself, enjoying for the Lancaster Excessive College Legends which DC Bobby Babich calls him.

“The Lancaster legend? Yeah. No, it is superior…,” Babich mentioned. “Actually cool for a man that is in his hometown, he is going to have the ability to run out of that tunnel and actually fulfill a dream that loads of Western New Yorkers most likely have. So I believe it is actually cool. I simply hope Joe stays inside who he’s. And soccer’s soccer. It would not matter what colours you are carrying; it would not matter the place you are at and does all these issues.”

Whereas enjoying at Lancaster Excessive College, Andreessen was a stud as a two-year starter for Coach Eric Rupp. Throughout his time in highschool, he was a key drive in serving to his workforce have back-to-back sectional titles, together with an look within the 2017 state finals.

“I believe he was the kind of participant that, he might do something on the sphere, regardless of the place,” Rupp mentioned. “That senior yr, he led us to a New York State Championship sport. However his traits have been, he was extraordinarily arduous working, he had a really excessive soccer IQ, and he was simply relentless. Regardless of how massive the sport was, , Joe would all the time carry out to the very best of his skills and rise to the event for us.”

Andreessen did a bit of little bit of every little thing whereas enjoying for the Lancaster Legends. Throughout his senior yr, he posted 118 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks whereas additionally dashing for 525 yards and scoring 17 touchdowns on offense. He recorded 103 tackles, two interceptions and three touchdowns as a junior.

He additionally was a two-time all-state linebacker, two-time All-Western New York linebacker, and Defensive Participant of the Sport within the sectional championship back-to-back years, whereas additionally wrestling and being a wrestling captain his final three years of highschool and being an honor roll pupil, simply to call just a few of his accomplishments.