News
California secures federal assistance to support response to Park Fire
SACRAMENTO – Working shortly to usher in extra funding and assets to assist combat the quickly burning Park Hearth, Governor Gavin Newsom as we speak introduced that California final evening secured a Hearth Administration Help Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Administration Company (FEMA) to assist guarantee the provision of important assets to suppress the hearth burning in Butte County.
The fast-moving Park Hearth close to the town of Chico has burned greater than 45,000 acres, forcing evacuations of greater than 3,500 individuals. Actual-time info, together with highway closures, evacuation maps and facilities, is accessible at hearth.ca.gov.
The FMAG, which is offered via the President’s Catastrophe Aid Fund on cost-share foundation, will help native, state and tribal companies responding to the hearth to use for 75-percent reimbursement of their eligible hearth suppression prices. This system, which is run via the California Governor’s Workplace of Emergency Companies (Cal OES), offers fast monetary help to communities impacted by fires.
Already this wildfire season, California has secured FMAGs for the Thompson, French and Hawarden fires that burned almost 5,000 acres.
