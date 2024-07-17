Canada Falls to Team USA in Game 1 of the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup

Castions di Strada, Italy – In a nail-biting recreation in opposition to Group USA, Canada fell quick, shedding 5-2 in recreation one on the WBSC Softball Ladies’s World Cup.

Canada put strain on Group USA early, including one to the board within the first inning. Erika Polidori (Brantford, Ont.) drew a stroll, adopted by Callum Pilgrim (Abbotsford, B.C.) hitting a double to heart subject, scoring Polidori.

Morgan Rackel (Calgary, Alta.) began robust within the circle for Canada, delivering a three-up-three-down inning by placing out USA’s first two batters, adopted by a flyout to Polidori to finish the inning.

Within the third, Grace Messmer (Surrey, B.C.) hit a single to proper subject, adopted by Kelsey Harshman (Delta, B.C.) drawing a stroll. With runners on first and second, Polidori hit a double to proper subject, scoring Messmer and including Canada’s closing run, making it 2-0.

Regardless of remaining scoreless within the third, Group USA made a pitching change within the high of the fourth, bringing in Kelly Maxwell for Ally Carda. This transfer shut down Canada’s bats for the rest of the sport.

USA added one run within the fourth inning. With runners on first and third, a groundball to shortstop noticed Janet Leung (Mississauga, Ont.) make the out at second whereas USA scored one. Canada then introduced in Daybreak Bodrug (Georgetown, Ont.) to exchange Rackel within the circle.

Within the backside of the fifth, USA put two runners on base with a hit-by-pitch and a single to proper subject. They then tied the rating 2-2 with a single up the center. Canada ended the inning with a flyout to Polidori and a groundout to Harshman.

Group USA took the lead within the backside of the sixth, loading the bases with a single and two walks. Two runs had been scored off a double to left heart, making it 4-2. Canada made one other pitching change, bringing in Sara Groenewegen (Surrey, B.C.) for Bodrug. With one out, USA hit a sacrifice fly to Polidori. Polidori’s throw to the plate was shut, however the runner was known as protected. Natalie Wideman (Mississauga, Ont.) then threw out the runner at third, attempting to advance, ending the inning 5-2.

Field Rating: USA 5, vs. Canada 2.

Canada is scheduled to play China tomorrow, July 15 at 8:00 am EDT, for recreation two on the WBSC Softball Ladies’s World Cup.