News
Canadian teen McIntosh fulfills potential, Americans Grimes and Weyant go silver-bronze in women’s 400m IM
In an all-North American podium, Katie Grimes and Emma Weyant of Workforce USA completed silver-bronze behind Summer time McIntosh, the 17-year-old Canadian phenom and now first-time Olympic gold medalist.
McIntosh, the quickest lady ever within the occasion, was in a category all her personal from the beginning of the eight-lap, four-stroke contest. She completed in 4:27.71, profitable by 5.69 seconds over Grimes. It was the biggest margin of victory within the occasion on the Olympics since 1984.
FULL RESULTS
“I used to be very pleased to get the job achieved, to face on high of the rostrum and get the gold medal. It is at all times nearly having enjoyable, in addition to pushing my physique to its limits,” mentioned McIntosh, who additionally took silver within the 400m freestyle Saturday evening. “I am simply making an attempt to make Workforce Canada proud, and set the tone,” she added.
Grimes, 18, earned her first Olympic medal after ending fourth within the 800m freestyle on the Tokyo Olympics as a 15-year-old, the youngest member of Workforce USA in any sport at these Video games.
She secured an opportunity to make historical past later in Paris. No lady has ever gained a medal in each pool swimming and open water swimming on the Olympics. Grimes will swim the ladies’s 10km open water occasion, scheduled for Aug. 8.
Weyant added bronze to the silver medal she gained in the identical occasion in Tokyo.
“I am simply so pleased to be again on the rostrum. It has been an extended three years for me. Simply getting again on the market with my teammates means the world to me. That is type of a redemption yr. That has been my mindset the entire yr,” Weyant mentioned.
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Rep. Bennie Thompson fires staffer after controversial posts over Trump attack
-
News4 weeks ago
‘The God of the Woods,’ by Liz Moore book review
-
News4 weeks ago
The current GC standings at the Tour de France 2024
-
News3 weeks ago
Duck Donuts brings back Shark Dozen deal during Shark Week
-
News4 weeks ago
Russell wins Austrian Grand Prix after late Verstappen-Norris collision | Motorsports News
-
News4 weeks ago
How to watch Costa Rica vs. Paraguay for free
-
News3 weeks ago
Colombia 5-0 Panama (Jul 6, 2024) Game Analysis
-
News3 weeks ago
Vikings rookie CB Khyree Jackson, 24, among three killed in car crash