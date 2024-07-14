On Friday, Marvel Studios shared the teaser trailer and poster for Captain America: Courageous New World, that includes Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, performed by Mackie in earlier MCU movies, formally took on the mantle of Captain America within the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, on Disney+ in 2021.

After assembly with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, performed by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the midst of a world incident. He should uncover the explanation behind a nefarious world plot earlier than the true mastermind has the complete world seeing pink.

Captain America: Courageous New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth function government producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Courageous New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.