News
Cardi B files for divorce from Offset, posts she’s pregnant with their third child
NEW YORK (AP) — Cardi B has filed for divorce from her husband, rapper Offset.
A consultant for Cardi B confirmed the information to The Related Press, writing, “This isn’t based mostly on anyone explicit incident, it has been a very long time coming and is amicable.”
On Instagram, Cardi B didn’t immediately touch upon the information of her divorce, however posted a photograph of her on a rooftop, holding her abdomen to disclose a child bump.
“With each ending comes a brand new starting! I’m so grateful to have shared this season with you, you may have introduced me extra love, extra life and most of all renewed my energy,” she wrote within the caption. “It’s a lot simpler taking life’s twists, turns and check laying down, however you, your brother and your sister have proven me why it’s price it to push via!”
Cardi B and Offset, whose beginning names are Belcalis Almanzar and Kiari Cephus respectively, have two youngsters collectively: 6-year-old daughter Kulture and 2-year-old son Wave.
The hip-hop energy couple — Offset is thought for his position within the rap group Migos and his profitable solo profession — had been secretly wed on Sept. 20, 2017, in Atlanta. They solely introduced their engagement a month later.
In 2020, Cardi B beforehand filed for divorce from Offset, claiming her marriage was “irretrievably damaged.”
