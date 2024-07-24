News
Carter Center says reports of Jimmy Carter’s death are untrue
A letter claiming former President Jimmy Carter, 99, died on Tuesday is a hoax, the Carter Middle confirmed to Scripps Information.
The letter appeared on social media on what seems like official letterhead from the “Workplace of Jimmy Carter.”
It inaccurately claimed Carter died peacefully at his house in Plains, Georgia, adopted by a biography of the previous president.
Nevertheless, whoever created the unique letter additionally featured a paragraph criticizing insurance policies Carter carried out whereas in workplace.
Carter has been in hospice take care of over a 12 months. His solely public look was at memorials for his late spouse Rosalynn. He appeared in a wheelchair, coated by a blanket.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Carter Middle has confirmed to Scripps Information that experiences of former President Jimmy Carter’s dying are unfaithful and that his standing stays unchanged. Resulting from a publishing error, Scripps Information prematurely launched an obituary of Jimmy Carter. We remorse the error.
