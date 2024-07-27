Celine Dion and Lady Gaga Perform At 2024 Paris Olympic Opening Ceremony

Bienvenue à Paris, Celine Dion and Girl Gaga!

Dion took middle stage at a wet Olympic opening ceremony in Paris on July 26 with a strong efficiency to shut the occasion. It marked the primary time she has carried out in public in years following her stiff individual syndrome prognosis.

This handout launched by the Olympic Broadcasting Providers, exhibits a view of singer Celine Dion acting on the Eiffel Tower through the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Video games on July 26, 2024. Handout / Screengrab by IOC through Getty Photographs

She sang Edith Piaf’s “Hymne à l’amour” after the cauldron was lit. Her rendition obtained fast reward on social media.

In a press release on social media, Dion wrote that she was “honored” to carry out on the opening ceremony and “so stuffed with pleasure to be again in certainly one of my very favourite cities!”

“Most of all, I’m so pleased to be celebrating these wonderful athletes, with all their tales of sacrifice and dedication, ache and perseverance,” she stated in a slideshow publish of pictures from the occasion. “All of you have got been so targeted in your dream, and whether or not or not you are taking dwelling a medal, I hope that being right here implies that it has come true for you! It is best to all be so proud, we all know how arduous you have got labored to be the most effective of the most effective. Keep targeted, hold going, my coronary heart is with you!”

Earlier, Olympic viewers noticed Girl Gaga carry out a trendy quantity on the opening ceremony.

Gaga makes a grand entrance on the opening ceremony. Maja Hitij / Getty Photographs

She serenaded the assembled crowd with “Mon Truc En Plume” in a tribute to French dancer and actor Zizi Jeanmaire. She was joined by a number of dancers holding pink feather followers through the efficiency.

Afterward, Gaga wrote on her social media accounts she was “utterly grateful” for the chance.

“Though I’m not a French artist, I’ve at all times felt a really particular reference to French individuals and singing French music — I needed nothing greater than to create a efficiency that might heat the center of France, have fun French artwork and music, and on such a momentous event remind everybody of one of the crucial magical cities on earth — Paris,” she added.

The ceremony adopted public sightings of each music icons earlier within the week.

Gaga’s efficiency was an early spotlight of the opening ceremony. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Photographs

Dion, 56, appeared to trace in latest months that she could also be making an look in Paris someday quickly.

She instructed Vogue France in April that she had been coaching “like an athlete” to handle her bodily well being and her singing voice, and name-dropped a Parisian landmark.

“I’ve chosen to work with all my physique and soul, from head to toe, with a medical staff,” she instructed the publication. “I need to be the most effective I might be. My objective is to see the Eiffel Tower once more!”

Two days earlier than the opening ceremony, Dion additionally revealed on Instagram that she was in Paris, sharing pictures of herself on the Louvre.

“Each time I return to Paris, I bear in mind there’s a lot magnificence and pleasure nonetheless to expertise on the earth,” she wrote within the caption. “I like Paris, and I’m so pleased to be again! Thanks to our fantastic buddies at The Louvre!”

Dion has been open about her well being struggles lately. In December 2022, she revealed she had been recognized with stiff individual syndrome, a uncommon neurological situation that may trigger muscle stiffness, sensitivity to noise and contact, emotional misery, and extreme muscle spasms, in line with the Nationwide Institute of Neurological Issues and Stroke.

In Might 2023, the singer canceled all remaining dates of her “Braveness World Tour” on account of her sickness.

The “My Coronary heart Will Go On” singer opened up about her experiences with stiff individual syndrome, and her efforts to return to the stage, in her latest documentary, “I Am: Celine Dion.”

The documentary, accessible to stream on Prime Video, captured a number of uncooked, intimate moments, together with one scene during which Dion experiences a extreme, full-body spasm on digicam.

Dion has opened up about her dedication to carry out as soon as extra and join together with her followers.

“I’m going to return onstage, even when I’ve to crawl. Even when I’ve to speak with my arms. I’ll. I’ll,” the singer instructed Hoda Kotb in June in a prime-time particular, her first broadcast interview since her prognosis.

“I’m Céline Dion, as a result of right now my voice might be heard for the primary time, not simply because I’ve to, or as a result of I have to,” she continued. “It’s as a result of I need to. And I miss it.”

As for Gaga, she was noticed earlier this week in Paris, blowing kisses and waving to followers from exterior a automotive, per video shared to X. She wore a black hat, sun shades and a leather-based jacket as she fashioned a coronary heart together with her arms to the group.

Earlier this 12 months, Gaga dropped a bombshell announcement on the finish of her HBO live performance particular, “Gaga Chromatica Ball,” teasing new music. As she struck a number of poses within the shadows, “LG7” and “Gaga Returns” flashed across the screen.

On the premiere of her live performance movie, Gaga confirmed her seventh studio album was within the works.

“I’ve written so many songs and I’ve produced so many songs,” Gaga stated earlier than hinting at a potential style change for her music. “It’s nothing like something that I’ve ever made earlier than. I like to interrupt style, and I like to discover music. There’s one thing actually stunning about figuring out that you may be liked it doesn’t matter what you do.”

Together with being within the studio, Gaga had additionally been on set filming “Joker: Folie à Deux,” the sequel to the 2019 “Joker” movie.

The film follows the story of the Joker, being reprised by Joaquin Phoenix, assembly his love curiosity, Harley Quinn, portrayed by Gaga. The sequel will reportedly characteristic musical parts and choreographed numbers.

“Joker: Folie à Deux” drops in theaters Oct. 4.

