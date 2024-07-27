Céline Dion sings from Eiffel Tower in Paris Olympics performance – NBC10 Philadelphia

Céline Dion’s efficiency from the Eiffel Tower throughout the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony Friday is proof that the center will go on.

Dion, who had not sang publicly since 2020 amid her battle with stiff-person’s syndrome, shocked the world along with her triumphant return to music.

What track did Céline Dion sing throughout the Paris Olympics?

The “Energy of Love” singer carried out “Hymne à l’amour” by the French singer Édith Piaf from the bottom of the Eiffel Tower in what was an immediately iconic second.

The Grammy-winning singer just lately detailed her battle with stiff-person syndrome within the Amazon Prime Video documentary, “I Am: Céline Dion,” the place it was revealed that the 56-year-old French-Canadian almost died from the illness.

Throughout the documentary, Dion particulars that she has improved considerably from her early days of her analysis, and that getting again to singing and performing is her foremost motivator for overcoming her illness.

“It is not exhausting to do a present now, it is exhausting to cancel a present,” Dion mentioned. “I am working exhausting daily, however I’ve to confess — it has been a battle. I miss it a lot. The folks. I miss them. If I am unable to run, I will stroll. If I am unable to stroll. I will crawl. I will not cease.”

Different performers at Friday’s Opening Ceremony included Girl Gaga and French-Malian pop star Aya Nakamura.

Dion’s efficiency marked the top of the Opening Ceremony and the start of the Olympic Video games, and it appears the beginning of a musical comeback as nicely.

