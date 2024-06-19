Celtics’ Derrick White chips tooth during face plant but smiles in end

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White did a painful-looking face plant on the TD Backyard courtroom on Monday night time and stayed within the sport.

In the long run, he received to smile because the Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 in Recreation 5 to win the franchise’s record-setting 18th NBA championship.

The smile revealed one thing else: a chipped tooth.

“I would lose all my enamel for a championship,” he instructed ABC through the postgame celebration.

This championship was all about teamwork and sacrifice. White was diving for a free ball when Dallas’ Dereck Full of life landed on prime of White, rolling onto his head. White was handled briefly on the sideline for bleeding.

He ended up taking part in greater than 38 minutes and scoring 14 factors with eight rebounds.

“We did not skip any steps from the start to the top,” he stated. “Simply the locker room, every thing, it is particular.”

A parade, the staff’s first since 2008, is within the Celtics’ future. A visit to the dentist will likely be in White’s future, too.

“I am going to get it fastened and revel in this one,” he stated.

Contributing: Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY