Celtics win Doncic-Tatum matchups in Game 2

Luka Doncic led all scorers with 32 factors in Sport 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, scoring rather more effectively than he did three nights earlier. Jayson Tatum, in the meantime shot simply 6-for-22 and is now 12-for-38 (32%) within the sequence.

However there was quite a lot of Doncic vs. Tatum on each ends of the ground in Sport 2, and general, the Boston Celtics had the benefit in these conditions, one motive they’ve a 2-0 lead because the sequence heads to Dallas for Sport 3 on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

One participant’s numbers don’t matter a lot when the group works collectively to supply good pictures. That’s what’s taking place on the Celtics’ finish of the ground, the place there’s been just a little extra ball motion (300 passes per 24 minutes of possession) than there was by means of the primary three rounds of the playoffs (293 per 100). On the opposite finish, the Mavs have gone from 293 passes per 24 minutes of possession by means of the primary three rounds to simply 260 per 24 within the Finals.

Listed below are some extra numbers and a few movie on how the Celtics received the Doncic-Tatum matchups in Sport 2.

1. Tatum switches, retains Doncic in examine

Quantity to know: Tatum was the screener’s defender on 11 ball screens for Doncic in Sport 2, up from simply 4 in Sport 1.

With Tatum primarily guarding the opposing bigs, Dallas used their forwards as screeners in Sport 1, concentrating on Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis. They had been the screener’s defender on 26 of the 38 ball-screens set for Doncic.

If the bigs aren’t setting screens, they’re elsewhere on the ground and the Mavs’ spacing round Doncic’s assaults could be compromised. With Sport 1 being one of many Mavs’ worst offensive performances of the season, they switched issues up in Sport 2, setting extra screens with the bigs, which put Tatum within the motion much more.

Ball screens for Luka Doncic, Finals

Screener defender Sport 1 Sport 2 Horford 15 5 Porzingis 11 11 Tatum 4 11 Others 8 8 TOTAL 38 35

by way of Second Spectrum monitoring

Tatum largely switched these screens, and the Mavs scored simply 4 whole factors on 10 probabilities during which a ball display for Doncic was set by the man Tatum was defending. All 4 of these factors — a Doncic floater over Tatum and a tricky spin-back fadeaway — got here within the first quarter, when Doncic additionally went 0-for-2 on the line after beating Tatum off the dribble and drawing a foul.

The Doncic-Tatum actions bore no fruit after that, regardless that, on a few events, the Mavs adopted it with one other display by the man Porzingis was defending. The Celtics weren’t giving up that swap, and Tatum was in a position to get a steal by trailing the display with lively fingers:

After one other (sloppy) turnover three possessions later, the Mavs didn’t run any Doncic-Tatum actions within the last 16 minutes of Sport 2.

2. Doncic’s protection beneath the highlight

Quantity to know: In 88 video games (common season plus playoffs) earlier than the Finals, Tatum’s excessive for drives was 17. He had 18 drives in Sport 1 and a career-high 29 drives in Sport 2.

This sequence has largely been concerning the finish of the ground the place the Mavs have scored only a level per possession, their second-worst two-game stretch of offense this season. The one video games during which they scored much less effectively had been the final two video games of the common season, when Doncic and Kyrie Irving didn’t play.

However the Celtics wouldn’t be two video games from a championship in the event that they weren’t additionally having some success offensively. And quite a lot of that success has include attacking Doncic.

Late within the second quarter, there was a four-possession sequence during which the Celtics scored 10 factors, all by attacking Doncic. It turned a tie rating right into a five-point lead and allowed them to enter halftime with a bonus.

First, Vacation (being guarded by Doncic) faked a display for Tatum, flared to the left aspect of the ground and drove by Doncic earlier than he might get better:

On the subsequent possession, Vacation set an actual display for Tatum. Doncic switched it and bought crossed over as Tatum bought to the basket for an and-1.

Then, Vacation set a display for Jaylen Brown. Doncic switched it and dedicated a foul, placing Brown on the road.

On the fourth journey, Doncic needed to decide up Brown in transition. Brown spun previous him and drew assist, and the Celtics ultimately bought a wide-open nook 3 for Vacation:

4 possessions. 4 actions concentrating on Doncic. 10 factors.

Doncic stood up defensively on just a few possessions down the stretch, deflecting a Brown move (after getting beat again door), knocking the ball away from him on the subsequent possession, and staying in entrance of Tatum simply sufficient to permit a Derrick Jones Jr. block. Nevertheless it was too little, too late in Sport 2, and he’ll have to be extra constant sooner or later.

3. Tatum the creator

Quantity to know: Tatum assisted on 27 of his teammates’ factors, tied for his fourth-most factors assisted in 624 profession video games. He’s assisted on a minimum of 27 of his teammates’ factors six occasions in his profession, with 5 of these six video games coming within the playoffs.

Tatum’s assists didn’t simply come by way of these 29 drives. He additionally bought off the ball shortly when he drew a second defender and had a pair of assists when he was double-teamed within the submit:

Whereas Tatum hasn’t shot properly within the first two video games, he in all probability leads the Finals in creating benefits, both drawing two to the ball or driving by his defender in 1-on-1 conditions. And he’s trusted his teammates, who’ve made pictures or performs.

On protection, the Celtics confirmed extra assistance on Doncic in Sport 2. However the gamers they left open — Jones, Josh Inexperienced and Maxi Kleber — didn’t make them pay.

If that doesn’t change in Dallas, this can be a brief sequence.

John Schuhmann is a senior stats analyst for NBA.com. You possibly can e-mail him right here, discover his archive right here and follow him on X.

