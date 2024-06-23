Chappell Roan Brings Campy Glamour in Bird Outfits to ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Chappell Roan introduced campy glamour to “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday. Styled by Genesis Webb, the rising star wore two outfits impressed by the 2003 animated fantasy “Barbie of Swan Lake.”

The primary look, a black corset with dramatic feathers peaking out of the bodice, got here from The Blonds’ fall 2024 assortment, which was impressed by Latin pop stars corresponding to Jennifer Lopez and Selena Quintanilla. The singer paired it with fishnet stockings and platform boots.

Chappell Roan at “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Todd Owyoung/NBC through Getty Picture

For a efficiency of her hit track “Good Luck, Child!,” Roan turned into a feather-covered white minidress custom-made by Gunnar Deatherage, who is understood for competing on Season 10 and All Stars Season 4 of “Mission Runway.” The white ensemble featured a caged miniskirt for additional drama and was accessorized with an identical headpiece.

Chappell Roan on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Todd Owyoung/NBC through Getty Picture

Roan’s make-up adopted the dramatic theme, with white and black eye shadow and tiny white feathers coming out of her eyelashes. The make-up look was signed by artist Andrew Dahling. Dom Forletta did her wavy hair, and Juan Alvear did her six-inch stiletto nails.

Chappell Roan at “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Todd Owyoung/NBC through Getty Picture

Roan has been receiving social media reward for her current drag queen-inspired outfits. On June 9, she wore a Statue of Liberty-inspired look to the Governors Ball Music Pageant and paid homage to the late drag queen Divine in the course of the Kentuckiana Delight on June 15.

Through the interview with Fallon, Roan talked about her style inspiration. “My stylist Genesis Webb and I pull from drag, horror films, burlesque, theater.…I really like trying fairly and scary,” she mentioned.