Chappell Roan Lollapalooza 2024 Review: 5 Best Moments

Even with the unforgiving warmth looming over the gang through the opening afternoon at Lollapalooza 2024, seemingly each fan in attendance left their pockets of summer time shade on Thursday (Aug. 1) for a transparent view of Chappell Roan’s entrance. The vertically challenged climbed their companions’ shoulders; others slipped via gaps within the tightly packed parkway in Chicago’s Grant Park.

Because the clock struck 5 p.m., the exploding pop star rose onto the T-Cell Stage, and was welcomed with cheers that stretched throughout the southern part of Grant Park. Roan got here out to the anthem “Femininomenon” whereas wearing a cotton-candy-colored outfit with a luchador-style masks protecting her face, however as soon as she dove into dance-pop tunes like “Bare in Manhattan” and “Pink Wine Supernova,” she unveiled the face that has shortly develop into a mainstream fixture, and let her fiery amber hair unfastened. She swooned the gang along with her theatrical strikes and hanging vocal runs, as flashing lights and fireworks helped flip Lollapalooza right into a Nineteen Eighties-style music video.

Roan’s command of an viewers as massive as Lolla’s shouldn’t be a shock. The self-proclaimed “Midwest Princess” has sprinkled her musical fairy mud throughout continental traces on her international tour, and her enchanting stage presence was on full show through the opening day of the competition. Roan transitioned from sultry tunes like “After Midnight” to campy dance jams like “Good Luck, Babe!,” giving license to sequenced fist pumps, dance strikes and percussive chants among the many crowd. “Thanks for having me Lolla!” she screamed — though on Thursday afternoon, Lolla was little question grateful to have the ascendant star on its principal stage.

Listed below are 5 of one of the best moments from Roan’s Lollapalooza set.