Chappell Roan Performs ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ on ‘The Tonight Show’: Watch

Transfer over, Tchaikovsky, as a result of Chappell Roan took her personal stab at Swan Lake whereas on The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (June 20).

Taking to the late-night discuss present’s stage surrounded by lilies , the pop star carried out her breakout single “Good Luck, Babe!” whereas dressed head to toe in white feathers and a frizzy blonde wig, resembling the basic ballet’s Princess Odette. Because the efficiency reached a fever pitch with the tune’s viral refrain, Roan crawled on her arms and knees towards the digital camera, flashing her lengthy, white acrylic nails.

However Roan wasn’t completed there. The “Pink Pony Membership” singer additionally sat down with host Jimmy Fallon for a short interview. This time wearing a black bustier adorned with huge black feathers — presenting the black swan Odile aspect to her efficiency’s Odette — Roan chatted with the host about her humble beginnings working out of Willard, Mo., and spoke about her self-ascribed moniker of “your favourite artist’s favourite artist” from her Coachella efficiency.

“That was a reference to Sasha Colby, and Sasha Colby stated, ‘I’m your favourite drag queen’s favourite drag queen,’” Roan stated, referring to the drag legend and winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15. “It simply hit me by the center. And so I hope in the future Sasha Colby watches me, and that’s why I stated it.”

The nickname has caught for the singer. When Fallon revealed that he’d Googled her earlier that day (“Did you not know who I used to be earlier than?” she cracked), a message popped up beneath the search bar saying, “Did you imply: your favourite artist’s favourite artist.”

Roan clarified that she’s not the one who put the suggestion on the web site, however shared her principle of who was behind the message. “It’s this random twink that works at Google, I do know it’s!” she stated. “It’s some assisstant that stated, like, ‘We love her.’”

The star additionally spoke with Fallon about her latest string of successes, saying that they’ve helped validate an opinion she’s lengthy held. “It looks like I used to be proper all alongside,” she quipped with amusing. “I really feel form of like, I made it already when folks confirmed as much as my live performance just a few years in the past … the whole lot else has been a cherry on high.”

Try Roan’s efficiency of “Good Luck, Babe!” above, and watch her full interview with Jimmy Fallon beneath: