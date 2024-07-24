Charlotte Dujardin suspended from 2024 Paris Olympics after ‘error of judgment’ : NPR

toggle caption David Goldman/AP

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer season Olympics. For extra of our protection from the video games head to our newest updates.

PARIS — Charlotte Dujardin, one in every of Nice Britain’s most embellished feminine Olympians, has pulled out of the Paris Video games after a video surfaced displaying her “making an error of judgement.”

The six-time Olympic dressage medalist mentioned in an announcement posted to Instagram that the Worldwide Federation for Equestrian Sports activities (FEI) is investigating the matter and that she would “withdraw from all competitors whereas this course of takes place.”

“A video has emerged from 4 years in the past which reveals me making an error of judgement throughout a training session,” she mentioned. “What occurred was fully out of character and doesn’t mirror how I prepare my horses or coach my pupils, nonetheless there is no such thing as a excuse. I’m deeply ashamed and may have set a greater instance in that second.”

The FEI, which confirmed the investigation, mentioned it suspended Dujardin from competitors after receiving a video two days prior showing to indicate the equestrian “participating in conduct opposite to the ideas of horse welfare.”

The video was despatched to the FEI by a lawyer representing an undisclosed complainant, the regulatory physique mentioned in an announcement. “In line with the knowledge obtained, the footage was allegedly taken a number of years in the past throughout a coaching session carried out by Ms. Dujardin at a personal steady. ”

A video has since unfold on-line showing to indicate Dujardin repeatedly whipping a horse throughout a coaching lesson.

It isn’t the primary time an alleged violation of a horse’s welfare has pressured an equestrian from Olympic competitors. In 2021, a German coach was booted from the Tokyo Video games as a result of she hit a horse.

Dujardin was barred from her occasion lower than every week earlier than she was as a consequence of compete. She is one medal shy of turning into Britain’s most embellished feminine Olympian and Paris, which might’ve been her fourth Olympics, provided her an opportunity to seize that report.