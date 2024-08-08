Chelsea 1 Real Madrid 2 – What’s the high line problem? Tour positives and negatives?

Chelsea accomplished the ultimate leg of their tour of the USA on Tuesday night in Charlotte, North Carolina.

However they fell to a 3rd defeat in 5 video games, dropping 2-1 towards European champions Actual Madrid in entrance of 62,000 individuals on the Financial institution of America Stadium. It means new coach Enzo Maresca has received solely one among his 5 matches within the U.S., with the one victory coming towards Mexican aspect Membership America.

They misplaced towards Scottish champions Celtic and Premier League winners Manchester Metropolis and drew towards League One aspect Wrexham.

Targets from Dani Ceballos and Brahim Diaz put Madrid two objectives forward earlier than Noni Madueke halved the deficit earlier than half-time.

Right here, Adam Crafton analyses the important thing Chelsea speaking factors…

Chelsea’s excessive defence seems to be shaky

On Saturday night towards Metropolis, Chelsea went 2-0 down in 5 minutes after they self-destructed, gifting the ball repeatedly to Metropolis attackers when trying to play out from the again. On Tuesday, Chelsea went 2-0 down in 27 minutes and the trigger, as soon as once more, might be attributed to Chelsea’s decision-making.

There was no scarcity of tempo within the Chelsea again line, with Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill and Malo Gusto, however their excessive line was repeatedly uncovered within the opening half hour. Chelsea additionally failed to shut down their opponents shortly sufficient, which means Madrid’s gifted gamers had the time to choose passes for runners stretching the Chelsea defence.

To compound the issue, Chelsea have been developing towards a few of the quickest forwards round. Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Brahim repeatedly sped past their defence. Indicators of Chelsea anxiousness first emerged when captain Reece James misjudged a backwards header to his goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, and Vinicius Jr virtually discovered a gap to attain.



Chelsea’s vulnerability to balls in behind led to Ceballos scoring Madrid’s opener (Grant Halverson/Getty Pictures)

This was the route that led to Ceballos opening the scoring. Brahim then broke free for the second, latching onto a luxurious Vinicius Jr cross and rounding the goalkeeper. Early within the second half, Vinicius Jr was in behind as soon as extra, tormenting James and teeing up Brahim, just for the ahead to position his shot broad. This, we must always keep in mind, was a Madrid aspect but to introduce Kylian Mbappe, and also you dread to assume how the Frenchman could have exploited Chelsea’s errant offside lure.

Maresca criticised his gamers after their 4-1 defeat towards Celtic, saying that they have been “complicated some issues on the ball and off the ball” and failing to drop their line of defense on the proper moments.

Final night time, he was requested by The Athletic whether or not the excessive line is a tactic imposed by him or a behavior from final season when Mauricio Pochettino coached the group.

He stated: “It’s a behavior. We’re not engaged on defensive strains so excessive. It’s a behavior from final 12 months, or years in the past; I don’t know. We try to drop the line of defense a bit, often about 4 or 5 metres.

“Final 12 months, we already conceded many objectives with this downside. Hopefully, we will resolve it very quickly.”

He added: “It’s an issue we try to resolve from pre-season, since day one. One among my first conferences with the squad was concerning the variety of objectives we conceded final 12 months with the line of defense very excessive.

“Offensively, we’re there — the patterns are there. We created probabilities. The issue is defensively. Not simply the line of defense, however typically, all of the gamers.”

Goalkeeper Jorgensen stated he has his position to play. He stated: “I is also increased to make a bit much less area between me and the defenders. We’ll get to know one another.”

Talking earlier than the sport, former Chelsea coach Ancelotti had sought to reassure Chelsea followers, insisting any likelihood of system requires endurance and time. Maresca stated: “It’s not one thing magic you could attain in two days. That’s PlayStation, not soccer. Day-by-day, you might want to work and also you want time and I do know most head coaches ask for time and it feels like an excuse however it isn’t an excuse, it’s the actuality.”

What have been the positives and negatives of Chelsea’s U.S. tour?

Chelsea’s tour of the USA has been arguably essentially the most geographically demanding of the European golf equipment who’ve crossed the Atlantic this summer season. Chelsea started on the west coast in California earlier than enjoying in Indiana, Georgia, Ohio and, lastly, North Carolina, however with a flight to their coaching base in Atlanta sandwiched between the sport towards Manchester Metropolis on the Ohio Stadium and this match towards Actual Madrid.

The tour is financially profitable for the membership and these journeys can usher in £15million ($19m) for main Premier League golf equipment. That is essential for Chelsea when they’re always striving to stay throughout the boundaries of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability laws. The coaching services and accommodations are additionally largely wonderful.

But the tour additionally brings challenges, notably 5 video games inside 14 days for Maresca’s group, traversing coasts and time zones. The pinnacle coach stated he thought of his “actual pre-season” to have been the fortnight he spent on the membership’s coaching floor at Cobham earlier than the tour and the brief interval they’ll have again in London earlier than the beginning of their Premier League season on August 17.



Maresca admitted there had been positives and negatives to Chelsea’s tour (Grant Halverson/Getty Pictures)

Earlier than this sport, Maresca stated: “It was second (coming to the U.S.) for various causes, to see the followers from outdoors the UK. The best scenario could be to organize for the video games however for many of the video games, we’ve been with out preparation. We didn’t put together the sport with the coaching session like we’re used to doing throughout a standard season. We simply ready with a video or the tactical board. It has been a blended feeling.”

Talking within the pre-match press convention for the Actual Madrid sport, Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo additionally referenced the pitches within the U.S. as a considerable problem for gamers throughout pre-season. Caicedo skilled the identical problem whereas representing Ecuador throughout Copa America. Maresca and Manchester Metropolis supervisor Pep Guardiola cited challenges with the pitch in Columbus, the place Caicedo had been culpable for conceding possession within the lead-up to a Metropolis purpose.

Caicedo stated: “It’s not the identical as enjoying in Europe as a result of the pitches there are so good there to point out your high quality. Right here it’s harder to play. The pitches are usually not so good. It’s so dry, the pitches. We all know we’re gamers with superb high quality however generally, it’s not all about you. It’s concerning the pitches.”

Will there be extra adjustments at Chelsea?

The excellent news is that Chelsea’s fairly patterns on the ball might be augmented by the killer intuition of Cole Palmer, who will rejoin the squad after they return to Cobham this week. Nicolas Jackson, who Chelsea workers imagine has the potential to develop into a 20-goal-per-season ahead, can also be edging again from damage. Spain’s European Championship-winning defender Marc Cucurella may even return and seems a robust match for a system that requires a left-back to tuck in as a 3rd left-sided centre-back.

The broad expectation has been that Conor Gallagher will head to Atletico Madrid, but when that transfer falls by means of, Gallagher would face renewed inner stress to signal a brand new contract or discover a totally different membership to affix. The membership have made clear they won’t countenance dropping him on a free switch subsequent summer season.

Additional exits are probably. Kepa Arrizabalaga, Trevoh Chalobah, Cesare Casadei, David Datro Fofana and Romelu Lukaku require new properties. Armando Broja is surplus to necessities and was not even named on the bench for the Madrid sport. Maresca stated it was “only a resolution” to not embody him and stated there was no damage.



Broja was not even named on the bench for the sport towards Madrid (Mike Zarrilli/Getty Pictures)

One other participant who seems to be in danger is Ben Chilwell, who didn’t get on the pitch towards Madrid as Maresca favoured Gusto, ordinarily a right-back, to fulfil his particular calls for within the left-back place. Chilwell doesn’t seem a stylistic match and Chelsea would probably contemplate giant provides. Chelsea have loads of choices within the broad areas however Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and Madueke are but to point out consistency.

Chelsea proceed to pursue strikers who will help the group to be extra medical when dealing with inflexible methods or a deep defence. This week, the Atletico Madrid ahead Samu Omorodion, who’s 6ft and 4in (193cm), has been thought of however a deal for the 20-year-old has not been agreed.

Chelsea need three forwards of their squad — they’ve Jackson as a placing choice, however view Christopher Nkunku as working most successfully in a deeper position or from the broad positions. Lukaku’s potential exit to Napoli — the Italian membership’s new coach Antonio Conte desires to be reunited with the Belgian he beforehand managed at Inter Milan — might open the door to Victor Osimhen heading the alternative manner on mortgage, as beforehand reported by The Athletic.

The 18-year-old ahead Marc Guiu began towards Madrid and Chelsea are contemplating protecting him as a backup striker to realize expertise in cup competitions this season, however a ultimate resolution continues to be to be made as Chelsea weigh up all their choices. Talking to reporters this week, Guiu stated: “We work very onerous on daily basis on and off the pitch, on the bodily facet and the sensible. I’m able to be on the pitch and assist the group.”

What subsequent for Chelsea?

Chelsea face Inter Milan of their ultimate pre-season pleasant on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

They then start their Premier League season by internet hosting champions Manchester Metropolis at Stamford Bridge on 18 August.

(Prime photograph: Grant Halverson/Getty Pictures)