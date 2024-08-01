Chicago Bears news: WR DJ Moore reaches 4-year, $110M contract extension with NFL team

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears and broad receiver DJ Moore reached an settlement on a four-year, $110 million contract extension, the most important in franchise historical past, his brokers informed ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The deal — negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus, Jason Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey — consists of $82.6 million assured, which ranks third for a large receiver on a single contract in NFL historical past (Justin Jefferson $110 million assured, A.J. Brown $84 million). All three gamers agreed to their offers this offseason.

Moore, 27, had two years remaining on the extension he signed on the finish of his rookie contract with the Carolina Panthers and was set to hit free company in 2026. He’s now below contract with the Bears via the 2029 season and headlines a large receiver room with 12-year veteran Keenan Allen and the draft’s ninth general decide, Rome Odunze.

A former first-round decide, Moore was the focus of a 2023 commerce that despatched the No. 1 general choice from Chicago to Carolina in trade for Moore and 4 draft picks. On the time of the commerce, Chicago common supervisor Ryan Poles stated he was “over the moon” about receiving Moore within the haul from the Panthers and was frightened the receiver would not be out there had the Bears waited previous the date they executed the commerce March 10, 2023.

In his first season with the Bears, Moore put collectively a profession yr, main the workforce in receptions (96), receiving yards (1,364), receiving yards per recreation (80.2) and touchdowns (8). He accounted for 39.9% of Chicago’s receiving yards, the very best share for any participant for a workforce in 2023.

In a single season, Moore modified the trajectory of the Bears offense. His 1,364 receiving yards had been the fourth most by a Bears participant in franchise historical past, trailing solely Brandon Marshall (2012), Alshon Jeffery (2013) and Marcus Robinson (1999).

Since coming into the league in 2018, Moore has caught a go from 12 totally different quarterbacks — but nonetheless ranks seventh within the NFL in receiving yards over that span regardless of taking part in with a rotating forged of QBs.

“Our greatest participant has obtained to be our hardest employees they usually’ve obtained to be our greatest finishers they usually’ve obtained to be out there to follow on the market, and DJ actually is that,” Chicago coach Matt Eberflus stated in June. “He is as robust as they arrive and he is a good teammate and he’s our hardest employee and certainly one of our most gifted guys.”

The Bears rewarded Moore with an extension sooner than they’ve for gamers below Poles’ course. Final summer season, Chicago prolonged tight endCole Kmet going into the ultimate yr of his rookie deal. The workforce let cornerback Jaylon Johnson play out the ultimate yr of his rookie contract in 2023 earlier than signing him to a four-year extension this offseason, after utilizing the franchise tag as a placeholder for negotiations.

In March, Poles stated he wished to be “intentional with the order that we do negotiations,” which finally meant that Moore would leapfrog different Bears gamers who’re headed for contract years in 2024.

Allen, who was traded to the Bears from the Los Angeles Chargers, has one yr remaining on his deal. Left guard Teven Jenkins is coming into the ultimate yr of his rookie contract and stated the Bears informed him and his agent that he must wait till after Chicago’s Week 7 bye to enter negotiations.

By extending Moore, Poles now has the workforce’s offensive core locked down for fairly some time; Chicago has its first general quarterback (Caleb Williams), two first-round broad receivers (Odunze, Moore), a top-10 decide offensive deal with (Darnell Wright) and beginning tight finish (Kmet) all below contract for at the least the subsequent 4 years (together with fifth-year choices on first-round contracts).

Moore is the newest to money in throughout a summer season of mega contract extensions for broad receivers. His deal makes him the second-highest-paid broad receiver behindMinnesota’s Jefferson, who signed the richest contract in NFL historical past on the place (4 years, $140 million) in June.

ESPN Stats & Info contributed to this report.