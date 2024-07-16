Chicago tornado, at least 4 other tornadoes confirmed across area; 44-year-old woman killed inside Cedar Lake home

CHICAGO (WLS) — A girl was killed in northwest Indiana as robust storms that prompted a number of twister warnings prompted widespread injury throughout the Chicago space Monday night time.

In Cedar Lake, a 44-year-old lady was killed inside her Cedar Lake house after a tree fell on prime of it, the Lake County (Ind.) Coroner’s Workplace mentioned. The lady has been recognized to the coroner’s workplace as Laura Nagel.

The Nationwide Climate Service mentioned preliminary data reveals that no less than 5 tornadoes hit the Chicago space on Monday night time:



EF-1 twister close to Channahon

EF-1 twister on the Close to West Aspect of Chicago to the far western parts of the Loop

EF-0 twister in Justice and Bridgeview

EF-0 twister close to Crown Level

A confirmed twister additionally touched down within the metropolis on Sunday. The NWS doesn’t have documentation of two tornadoes touching down in Chicago sooner or later aside.

NWS might be dispatching groups throughout the realm to survey the injury, which can take a number of days.

Nationwide Climate Service meteorologist Kevin Doom provides an replace on the highly effective storms that moved by way of the Chicago space, sparking a number of twister warnings.

NWS workers in Romeoville wanted to shelter in place at their workplace due to a twister warning.

“We now have a fortified twister shelter right here , fortunately, however we did see a reasonably good space of rotation that was heading for the workplace after which positive sufficient it handed simply close by,” NWS meteorologist Kevin Doom mentioned.

Doom mentioned they’re wanting round two dozen potential areas the place a twister might have touched down primarily based on radar knowledge.

As of 10:50 a.m., ComEd experiences 180,708 prospects affected by energy outages.

A portion of the I-55 expressway has been shut down from downed energy strains.

Timber and downed wires have led to I-55 to be shut down between U.S. 6 and River Street. Police mentioned at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday that the street could also be closed for as many 72 extra hours. ComEd mentioned two transmission towers have been blown down.

Illinois State Police mentioned a number of autos have been entangled in downed energy strains. One particular person needed to be transported to an space hospital with accidents, police mentioned.

Tree smashes into NW Indiana house, killing lady

Officers mentioned it was a large tree limb killed 44-year-old Laura Nagel when it fell proper on prime of a home close to 141st and Lauerman, puncturing by way of the roof.

“It was one thing I’ve by no means seen earlier than,” Haley Urbani, who lives subsequent door, mentioned. “The sky was lit up for seconds at a time and the wind was simply actually choosing up and it was getting actually scary and I knew that one thing dangerous was going to occur.”

Haley Urbani was watching the storm from her entrance porch when she noticed the big department snap from this tree.

“It was horrible, simply the sound of it,” Urbani mentioned. “It was actually horrible. I felt so dangerous for them in that second. I do know them nicely sufficient, so it was unhappy.”

She mentioned she instantly knew, one thing horrible had occurred.

“I really feel like in my coronary heart I knew that one thing occurred once I noticed that tree fall,” Urbani mentioned.

The Cedar Lake Public Works superintendent mentioned Nagel, who lives at this house, was on her mattress, when the tree got here piercing by way of the roof, smashing her, the mattress and mattress body. all the way in which right down to the ground. She was killed immediately.

“First responders pulled up perhaps 10 minutes later,” Urbani mentioned. “They did superb. I watched them work and it was pouring rain.”

The house was taped off as Cedar Lake police examine. Two different individuals, a toddler and an grownup, have been inside the house and weren’t injured, police mentioned.

This tragedy occurred shortly after 10 p.m. When the heavy winds and storm blew by way of, it took down a number of timber within the space with it.

Different structural injury was reported at a number of houses and buildings throughout northwest Indiana.

“Simply hug your family members and inform them you like them since you by no means know,” Urbani mentioned.

Twister sirens have been going off on the time, police mentioned.

Metropolis acquired almost 7,000 requires service in two days

Chicago’s 3-1-1 service heart acquired 6,939 calls from Sunday to Monday regarding the storms.

These are the reported calls as of 11 a.m. in accordance with OEMC:

– 2,544 tree particles

– 3,421 tree emergency

-122 water in basement

– 228 water on road

– 293 wire down

– 144 road mild pole injury complaints

– 187 visitors sign out complaints

Clear up underway in Chicago, suburbs

Folks in Norridge woke as much as a multitude after storms downed limbs and branches Monday night time.

Village of Norridge made fast work of choosing up downed limbs and branches Tuesday morning and eradicating this tree off of Milo Grcic’s house.

“We noticed branches began coming down and that is once I despatched my spouse, and my mom in regulation and the youngsters within the basement after which simply as they went within the basement, I heard the thud,” Grcic mentioned.

Neighbors mentioned at round 9:30 p.m., the storm got here by way of sending individuals into their basements to take cowl.

“There was instances the place I imply the winds shifted from left to proper after which it was blowing at our home,” resident John Bulat mentioned. “We took cowl. oh yeah. In fact completely.”

This a part of Norridge shouldn’t be removed from O’Hare the place there have been experiences of a potential twister.

From the suburbs to the town, there was widespread injury.

Video from Polk and Ashland reveals an enormous uprooted tree on prime of a automobile which was smashed a road mild was bent like a straw and left splintered on the street.

The Chicago Hearth Division mentioned they’ve responded to a number of calls about porch collapses and downed timber Monday night time. No accidents have been reported from these incidents, however CFD mentioned timber are down on many of the block at seventieth and Campbell.

At 820 North Pulaski in Chicago, a constructing collapsed. CFD mentioned a tree fell on a automobile in Austin and one particular person was transported to a hospital with a severe head harm.

Frank Bragioli in Norridge cannot imagine the power of the storm.

“We by no means had this round right here and the airport,” he mentioned. “Often it is blocked in however yeah it was fairly wild.”

There have been additionally experiences of tornadoes at each Halfway and O’Hare airports.

A potential twister was caught on digicam close to O’Hare Airport Monday night time. ABC7 Chicago meteorologists weigh in.

Storm injures 2 in unincorporated Shorewood

Two residents have been injured as storms prompted vital injury in Will County.

In unincorporated Shorewood, the storm ripped the roof off of 1 house, the place two individuals have been injured. Neighbors who spoke with the victims’ household mentioned they’re being stored within the hospital for commentary

Resident Tom Petrizzo and his household started cleansing up after weathering what they mentioned was a twister that tore although their neighborhood.

The house he simply completed placing a brand new roof on final month was one of many hardest hit on Canterbury Lane.

“It simply hit so quick all the things was horizontal coming at me as I stood within the window and I simply yelled to the household get down get down get within the crawl,” Petrizzo mentioned.

The Nationwide Climate Service hasn’t confirmed it was a twister, however the storm packed robust winds that just about leveled a house and despatched the owners to the hospital.

Christina Spiros lives 4 homes down and lived by way of the Plainfield twister.

“I’ve talked to their son as we speak and he mentioned they’re doing okay,” Spiros mentioned. “They really simply texted him a bunch of stuff they need for him to take to the hospital.”

Officers mentioned the storm left injury all around the southwest suburb. Public works crews from Troy Township started their efforts Monday night time, returning early Tuesday morning to complete the clear up.

“We’ll be right here most likely, we’ll be doing this all week throughout the township however his is the toughest hit space,” Troy Township Freeway Commissioner Tom Ward mentioned.

Nonetheless, the neighborhood reveals a spirit of group regardless of what they could have misplaced.

“Timber down, we’ve a tree in our yard, a trampoline in our again yard, however everyone seems to be protected,” neighborhood resident Susan Kniffen mentioned.

On account of the storms , Chicago’s Metropolitan Water Reclamation District is telling residents to restrict water use.

The company issued an Overflow Motion Day alert. Meaning water ought to be used for less than “absolute requirements.”