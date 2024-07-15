News
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Announce They’re Expecting 3rd Child in Video | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors
Fernando Leon/Getty Pictures
Brittany Mahomes is anticipating a 3rd baby along with her husband, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The couple introduced the information Friday in a submit on Instagram.
TMZ @TMZ
Congratulations are to ensure that #PatrickMahomes and his spouse, Brittany! 🥹🐣💐 pic.twitter.com/lB2inkNAOV
NFL @NFL
Congrats to the Mahomes on baby No. 3! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️
(via @PatrickMahomes, @BrittanyLynne) pic.twitter.com/px1ILG4ExY
The Mahomes were married in March 2022. The two are parents to daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick “Bronze,” 18 months.
The 2 met at Whitehouse Excessive College in Texas and commenced courting in 2012 (h/t Folks and At the moment.com.)
Brittany went on to play collegiate soccer for the College of Texas at Tyler, then spent one season enjoying for the Icelandic membership Afturelding.
Mahomes in the meantime performed each baseball and soccer Texas Tech earlier than the Chiefs chosen him with the No. 10 choose of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has gone on to steer Kansas Metropolis to 3 Tremendous Bowl championships since.
The quarterback introduced his spouse and two kids on the sector to rejoice Kansas Metropolis’s final championship victory in February, after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in time beyond regulation.
NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS
Patrick Mahomes celebrating one other Tremendous Bowl win along with his household pic.twitter.com/paf43anUMv
Mahomes will now hope his family gets another chance to participate in a championship celebration next year after guaranteeing a Chiefs three-peat in Could.
No NFL staff has ever managed to win three straight Tremendous Bowls, however Mahomes is decided to drag off the feat whereas placing collectively his seventh straight season with not less than 4,000 passing yards.
If the reigning Tremendous Bowl MVP is ready to lead the Chiefs to a historic title subsequent February, the most recent member of the Mahomes household might be able to be part of him on the sector to rejoice.
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Portugal vs. Czechia prediction, odds, time: UEFA Euro 2024 picks, June 18 best bets by proven soccer expert
-
News4 weeks ago
WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 results: Winners, highlights, more
-
News4 weeks ago
Tiger Woods’ U.S. Open Thursday ended with 2 unusual scenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Pope Francis Will Speak About AI At G7 Following Last Year’s Viral ‘Balenciaga Pope’ AI Meme
-
News3 weeks ago
Are Kevin Costner and Jewel dating? Actor addresses romance rumors
-
News4 weeks ago
WWE Clash At The Castle 2024 Results, Highlights And Takeaways
-
News4 weeks ago
Jaylen Brown named NBA Finals MVP
-
News4 weeks ago
Fixing every NHL team’s biggest draft error: Kucherov to Flames? Bergeron to Kings?