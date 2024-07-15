Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Announce They’re Expecting 3rd Child in Video | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Fernando Leon/Getty Pictures

Brittany Mahomes is anticipating a 3rd baby along with her husband, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The couple introduced the information Friday in a submit on Instagram.

The Mahomes were married in March 2022. The two are parents to daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick “Bronze,” 18 months.

The 2 met at Whitehouse Excessive College in Texas and commenced courting in 2012 (h/t Folks and At the moment.com.)

Brittany went on to play collegiate soccer for the College of Texas at Tyler, then spent one season enjoying for the Icelandic membership Afturelding.

Mahomes in the meantime performed each baseball and soccer Texas Tech earlier than the Chiefs chosen him with the No. 10 choose of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has gone on to steer Kansas Metropolis to 3 Tremendous Bowl championships since.

The quarterback introduced his spouse and two kids on the sector to rejoice Kansas Metropolis’s final championship victory in February, after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in time beyond regulation.

Mahomes will now hope his family gets another chance to participate in a championship celebration next year after guaranteeing a Chiefs three-peat in Could.

No NFL staff has ever managed to win three straight Tremendous Bowls, however Mahomes is decided to drag off the feat whereas placing collectively his seventh straight season with not less than 4,000 passing yards.