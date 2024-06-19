Revealed on June 17, 2024

SAN ANTONIO (June 17, 2024) — Metropolis Corridor and most municipal places of work will likely be closed Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in observance of Juneteenth. Public security and emergency providers will stay in operation. Different Metropolis providers will function as follows:

Police and Fireplace

Police will likely be on obligation

Fireplace and EMS personnel will likely be on obligation

Common Providers

3-1-1 Name Heart will likely be operational from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and from 5 – 11 p.m. for pressing animal issues and visitors sign malfunctions

Animal Care Officers will likely be on obligation

Code Enforcement Officers will likely be obtainable for inspections and emergency protection

Downtown parking guests will get pleasure from an on-street parking meter vacation (this doesn’t apply to off-street Metropolis-operated garages and plenty)

Out of doors Swimming pools will likely be open on June 19. Go to SanAntonio.gov/ParksAndRec for hours of operation and areas.

Metropolis parks and trails will likely be open

Restricted Health and Park lessons will likely be held

Waste Assortment & Drop Off

Rubbish, recycling, and organics will likely be collected in accordance with common assortment schedules all week.

Amenities & Administrative Workplaces

Open

Municipal Courtroom magistration providers and SAPD’s detention middle

La Villita and Market Sq. retailers

Spanish Governors Palace

Closed