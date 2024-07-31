News
Clashes in Southport after town mourns in vigil for victims of stabbing attack
Learn extra in regards to the newest from Southportrevealed at 23:16 30 July
Aoife Walsh
Dwell editor
The group in Southport continues to grieve following the shock of Monday’s stabbing assault, with extra particulars associated to the incident rising all through as we speak.
Merseyside Police named the three youngsters who died within the assault as Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9. 5 youngsters and two adults stay in a crucial situation, the power stated.
A 17-year-old boy stays in custody. Police have urged the general public to not have interaction in hypothesis in regards to the suspect’s id, saying a reputation that is been circulated on-line is inaccurate.
Earlier this night, massive crowds gathered at a vigil to carry a minute’s silence for the victims, whereas flowers and handwritten notes from mourners piled up close to the scene of the assault.
A couple of hours after the vigil, dysfunction broke out near the place the stabbing came about. In a press release, police stated a van was set alight, officers had been injured and outlets had been damaged into and looted. The scenario now seems to have calmed.
We’re pausing our stay protection shortly. You possibly can learn extra on what occurred tonight in Southport right here.
