Clippers trade Russell Westbrook, acquire Kris Dunn in a sign-and-trade with Jazz

The LA Clippers have acquired guard Kris Dunn in a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz in alternate for guard Russell Westbrook, a proper to swap second-round draft picks in 2030, the Draft rights to middle Balsa Koprivica and money concerns, it was introduced by President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank.

Jazz obtain:

Russell Westbrook

2nd-round choose swap in 2030

Draft rights to Balsa Koprivica

Money concerns

Clippers obtain:

“Kris is a relentless point-of-attack defender, a connector on the offensive finish and a terrific teammate,” stated Frank. “He’ll assist enhance our protection and steadiness our backcourt.”

Dunn, 30, averaged 5.4 factors, 3.8 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 66 video games for the Jazz final season. The 6-foot-3 guard has appeared in 333 profession video games with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Path Blazers and Jazz, averaging 7.9 factors, 4.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals. Initially chosen with the fifth total choose within the 2016 NBA Draft, Dunn was named to the NBA G League All-Defensive Workforce in 2023. A local of New London, Conn., Dunn attended Windfall, the place he was named a consensus Second-Workforce All-American in 2016 and the Large East Participant of the Yr in 2015 and 2016.

“Russ is an all-time nice and we have been lucky to have him right here,” stated Frank. “He lifted the power and depth of the group. We sit up for seeing him proceed his embellished profession.”

Westbrook, 35, appeared in 89 video games over the past two seasons with the Clippers, averaging 12.2 factors, 5.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds. The 16-year NBA veteran has appeared in 1,162 video games and holds profession averages of 21.7 factors, 8.1 assists, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals with the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers. A Los Angeles native, Westbrook received the 2016-17 Most Beneficial Participant, is a nine-time All-NBA honoree (two first-team picks), nine-time NBA All-Star, two-time All-Star Sport MVP (2015, 2016), two-time NBA scoring champion, 2012 Olympic gold medalist with the US and a member of the NBA seventy fifth Anniversary Workforce. Initially chosen by the Seattle SuperSonics with the fourth total choose within the 2008 NBA Draft out of UCLA, Westbrook is the NBA’s all-time chief in triple-doubles (199) and ranks ninth on the all-time assists listing (9,468).