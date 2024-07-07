Colombia 5-0 Panama (Jul 6, 2024) Game Analysis

James Rodríguez scored one aim and arrange two extra as Colombia completely dismantled Panama in a 5-0 win on the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday to march into the Copa América semifinals.

Los Cafeteros are by means of to the semifinals for the third time in 4 editions and they’re going to face Uruguay, who beat Brazil in a shootout afterward Saturday, in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday.

“An important factor remains to be to return. We hope to achieve the ultimate,” stated Rodriguez, who was named participant of the match.

“I’m very comfortable as a result of we’re going by means of second. Immediately we performed recreation and scored the objectives shortly.”

Striker Jhon Cordoba outmuscled his marker to move in a nook and provides Colombia the lead within the eighth minute, earlier than captain Rodriguez smashed house a penalty after Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera introduced down Jhon Arias.

Rodríguez stepped as much as the spot and smashed his effort into the roof of the online within the fifteenth minute.

Panama had a quick spell of strain halfway by means of the primary half, with their finest likelihood coming within the nineteenth minute when Roderick Miller’s header bounced off the submit and instantly at goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, who displayed nice reflexes to swat it away from aim.

Colombia weathered the storm and punished their opponents from one other set piece within the forty first minute, as Rodriguez performed in Luis Díaz with a fast free kick and the Liverpool winger lobbed his shot over Mosquera from the sting of the world.

“We all know what sort of foot James has and one look is sufficient. He noticed me and I scored the move. It was a pleasant aim. We’re very in sync and we hope to maintain on successful for the followers,” Díaz stated.

Colombia eased off the throttle within the second half as they regarded to regulate the sport and see out the victory, however they had been nonetheless the higher aspect by far.

They scored their fourth aim within the seventieth minute after Richard Ríos took benefit of some confusion within the Panama ranks within the aftermath of a foul to rifle in a low drive from vary, which caught Mosquera off guard.

Panama’s frustration with the proceedings appeared to point out when defender José Córdoba clattered into Santiago Arias simply contained in the field to reward Colombia a transparent penalty in stoppage time, which substitute Miguel Borja netted with the final kick of the match.

The win extends Colombia’s unbeaten run to 27 matches, with their final defeat coming in a 1-0 loss to Argentina in February 2022.

Colombia will play their semifinal match in Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday. Defending champions Argentina tackle Canada — the one remaining Concacaf aspect within the match — within the different semifinal in New Jersey on Tuesday.

The match marked the tip of Panama’s fairytale run within the competitors, which included a memorable 2-1 win over Concacaf rivals and hosts the USA.

It was their best-ever efficiency on the Copa América, enhancing on their group stage exit on their debut in 2016.

“I’m very pleased with my gamers, of what they’ve achieved on this Copa América,” Panama coach Thomas Christiansen advised reporters.

“In fact, nobody likes shedding and far the much less 5-0, however now we have to commend the gamers for this Copa América. It didn’t finish as we wished, however that is additionally a studying expertise.”