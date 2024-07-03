Colombia vs. Brazil match picks, odds, starting lineups, prediction, live stream: Where to watch Copa America

The winner of Group D in Copa America, to no person’s shock, will come right down to the ultimate matchday between Brazil and Colombia on Tuesday as they meet at 9 p.m. ET. It is win the match and win the group as Colombia are excellent on six factors whereas Brazil bounced again from a draw with Costa Rica to brush apart Paraguay. It is necessary to win the group because the winner will seemingly keep away from Uruguay within the quarterfinals. Vinicius Junior versus Luis Diaz is kind of a matchup however that is additionally a conflict that reveals the shifting tides of South American soccer. Colombia are unbeaten of their final 25 matches whereas Brazil have solely received two of their final 5 matches, and profitable this group would assist present why Los Cafteros are one of many favorites to win all the event.

Listed here are our storylines, how one can watch the match and extra:

Find out how to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, July 2 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, July 2 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, California

: Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, California TV: FS1 | Dwell stream: Fubo (Strive without spending a dime)

FS1 | Fubo (Strive without spending a dime) Odds: Brazil -115; Draw +205; Colombia +320

Eventualities

Brazil should win the sport to win the group, organising a date with Panama within the quarterfinals. A Colombia win or draw books first place for them. Brazil must lose significantly to not make the subsequent spherical and see Costa Rica beat Paraguay. A draw might be sufficient for Brazil to punch their ticket to the subsequent spherical.

Storylines

Brazil: Hoping to see extra of the Vini Jr. that carved aside Paraguay and fewer of the man who has traditionally performed for Brazil. He stepped up when it mattered however this staff wants him to be the man in each match. Rodrygo struggled to place photographs on track which may name for a lineup change from Dorival Junior, however the expectation is for Brazil to maintain working with an identical XI.

Colombia: Regardless of solely taking part in two matches, Colombia are tied for scoring the third most targets of any staff within the event and can like their probabilities towards a poor Brazil protection. Ruthless on the counter, Los Cafteros know who they’re and what they need to do whereas James Rodriguez turning again the clock has elevated the staff to a distinct stage.

Official beginning lineups

Brazil: Alisson, Wendell, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Danilo, Joao Gomes, Bruno Guimares, Vinicus Junior, Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha, Rodrygo

Colombia: Camilo Vargas, Daniel Munoz, Davidson Sanchez, Carlos Cuesta, Deiver Machado, Richard Rios, Jefferson Lerma, Jhon Arias, James Rodriguez, Jhon Cordoba, Luis Diaz

Prediction

As Colombia solely wants a draw to win the group, they’re going to just do sufficient to include Brazil whereas conducting that purpose because the contenders march on. Decide: Brazil 1, Colombia 1