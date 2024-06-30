Colombia vs Costa Rica free live stream, odds; how to watch Copa America 2024 streaming free

It will likely be a Central America vs. South America showdown when Colombia tackle Costa Rica in group stage play of the 2024 Copa America soccer match as we speak. Kickoff takes place on Friday, June 28 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET (5 p.m. CT) with a reside TV broadcast on FS1, or streaming on demand on-line.

You may watch Costa Rica vs. Colombia reside with Fubo, with Sling or with DirecTV Stream.

HOW TO WATCH COLOMBIA vs. COSTA RICA

When: This match kicks off on Friday, June 28 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET (5 p.m. CT).

The place: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, Arizona

TV channel: FOX Sports activities 1, TUDN

watch reside stream on-line: You may watch this sport reside with Fubo or with DirecTV Stream or by signing up for Sling. If you have already got cable, you too can watch this sport reside on FOX Sports activities Dwell along with your cable or satellite tv for pc supplier login info.

Yow will discover out extra about which channel FOX Sports activities 1 is on in your space through the use of the channel finders right here: Comcast Xfinity, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, Spectrum/Constitution, Optimum/Altice.

COLOMBIA vs. COSTA RICA BETTING ODDS

Moneyline: COL: -320 | Draw: +425 | COS: +950

• Place your bets on DraftKings and recover from $1,000 in bonuses.