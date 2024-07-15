Colombian Coach Not A Fan Of Shakira Halftime Show At Copa America Final

Colombia head coach Nestor Lorenzo is anxious {that a} sizzling Shakira halftime present will trigger his gamers to chill off in Sunday’s championship sport.

The 2024 Copa América ultimate halftime present has been prolonged from a standard quarter-hour to 25 minutes so as to accommodate a efficiency from Shakira.

“I hope you get pleasure from, Shakira is nice,” he mentioned in his information convention forward of in the present day’s ultimate with Argentina, which is airing stay within the U.S. on Fox. “For a ultimate, when the principles change for each groups, unhealthy pitches for each or identical climate for each, then I can’t say if its unhealthy or if it favors one facet.

“I can’t perceive it, I want it have been like the remainder. After we got here out within the sixteenth minute we have been sanctioned, however now that there’s a present we will come out within the Twentieth-minute mark. Gamers can get chilly, nevertheless it’s on each side. I discovered in the present day that that is how it’s, and that’s it.”

The coach referenced incidents within the group stage that noticed managers from Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay suspended for one match after every staff arrived late to the sphere of play.

The Copa América is the highest males’s quadrennial soccer event contested amongst nationwide groups from South America. It’s the third-most watched on this planet.