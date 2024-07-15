News
Colombian Coach Not A Fan Of Shakira Halftime Show At Copa America Final
Colombia head coach Nestor Lorenzo is anxious {that a} sizzling Shakira halftime present will trigger his gamers to chill off in Sunday’s championship sport.
The 2024 Copa América ultimate halftime present has been prolonged from a standard quarter-hour to 25 minutes so as to accommodate a efficiency from Shakira.
“I hope you get pleasure from, Shakira is nice,” he mentioned in his information convention forward of in the present day’s ultimate with Argentina, which is airing stay within the U.S. on Fox. “For a ultimate, when the principles change for each groups, unhealthy pitches for each or identical climate for each, then I can’t say if its unhealthy or if it favors one facet.
“I can’t perceive it, I want it have been like the remainder. After we got here out within the sixteenth minute we have been sanctioned, however now that there’s a present we will come out within the Twentieth-minute mark. Gamers can get chilly, nevertheless it’s on each side. I discovered in the present day that that is how it’s, and that’s it.”
The coach referenced incidents within the group stage that noticed managers from Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay suspended for one match after every staff arrived late to the sphere of play.
The Copa América is the highest males’s quadrennial soccer event contested amongst nationwide groups from South America. It’s the third-most watched on this planet.
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Portugal vs. Czechia prediction, odds, time: UEFA Euro 2024 picks, June 18 best bets by proven soccer expert
-
News4 weeks ago
WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 results: Winners, highlights, more
-
News4 weeks ago
Are Kevin Costner and Jewel dating? Actor addresses romance rumors
-
News4 weeks ago
Fixing every NHL team’s biggest draft error: Kucherov to Flames? Bergeron to Kings?
-
News4 weeks ago
WWE Clash At The Castle 2024 Results, Highlights And Takeaways
-
News4 weeks ago
Jaylen Brown named NBA Finals MVP
-
News3 weeks ago
Country legend Willie Nelson will miss 2 North Carolina shows, says he’s ‘not feeling well’
-
News4 weeks ago
Fever vs. Mystics odds, time, spread: 2024 WNBA picks, Caitlin Clark predictions for June 19 by proven expert