Colts fall to Broncos in first preseason game of 2024

The Broncos shortly answered proper again, nevertheless, as Bo Nix led an 11-play, 45 yard drive that introduced the Broncos inside area objective place firstly of the second quarter. Broncos’ kicker Will Lutz’s 41-yard kick was good and the 2 groups had been even as soon as once more.

After the Colts’ ensuing drive led to a missed 54-yard area objective from Homosexual, Nix as soon as once more took management towards the Colts’ protection and struck for a 10-play, 56-yard drive that led to a Broncos landing.

In line with the back-and-forth development of the sport, the Colts shortly answered with their very own landing drive, led this time by Sam Ehlinger. The eight-play drive began with a 39-yard go play to extensive receiver D.J. Montgomery, and from then on consisted of Ehlinger primarily handing the ball off to operating again Evan Hull to creep nearer to the endzone. On third and objective from the one-yard line, Hull launched himself up the center and into the endzone. Homosexual’s profitable further level kick tied the sport at 10.