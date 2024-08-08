Connie Chiume, ‘Black Panther’ actress, dead at 72

Connie Chiume, the veteran South African actress who starred within the 2018 Marvel film “Black Panther,” has died aged 72.Video above: Remembering these we have misplaced in 2024Her household confirmed her dying at a Johannesburg hospital in a brief assertion revealed on social media.In a quick announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, they mentioned: “The Chiume household regrets to tell you of the passing of the Worldwide Acclaimed award successful actress Connie Chiume.“Connie Chiume, 72, handed on at Backyard Metropolis Hospital right now on the sixth August 2024. The household asks for privateness throughout this tough interval. The household will talk additional particulars.”Chiume, who performed tribal chief Zawavari in each “Black Panther” and its 2022 sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Perpetually,” was a family title in her native South Africa.Paying tribute to her on X, the South African authorities posted: “Our heartfelt condolences to the household, associates, and colleagues of multi-award successful and legendary actress Connie Chiume. Her excellent work will all the time be remembered. #RIPConnieChiume.”Chiume was born in South Africa in 1952 to a Malawian father and a Zulu mom, in response to her profile on the web site of her company, MLA. Earlier than embarking on a profession in showbiz that spanned greater than 45 years, she educated as a nurse and labored as a trainer.Her first foray into the world of leisure got here in 1977 when she joined a musical present referred to as “Sola Sola,” which toured Israel and Greece. She went on to rack up a bunch of credit on each stage and display, together with within the well-liked South African TV drama “Gomora.”In a tribute on Instagram, MLA wrote: “We’re all shocked and devastated on the passing of our beloved Connie“Because the solar units on this deeply unhappy day we are going to share extra about Connie, her great life and her unimaginable success within the trade within the weeks to return.“We have been all blessed to have recognized her.“Connie’s household have requested for privateness throughout this tough time.”

Connie Chiume, the veteran South African actress who starred within the 2018 Marvel film “Black Panther,” has died aged 72.

Video above: Remembering these we have misplaced in 2024

Her household confirmed her dying at a Johannesburg hospital in a brief assertion revealed on social media.

In a quick announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, they mentioned: “The Chiume household regrets to tell you of the passing of the Worldwide Acclaimed award successful actress Connie Chiume.

“Connie Chiume, 72, handed on at Backyard Metropolis Hospital right now on the sixth August 2024. The household asks for privateness throughout this tough interval. The household will talk additional particulars.”

Chiume, who performed tribal chief Zawavari in each “Black Panther” and its 2022 sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Perpetually,” was a family title in her native South Africa.

Gilbert Flores/Selection/Getty Pictures through CNN Newsource Connie Chiume

Paying tribute to her on X, the South African authorities posted: “Our heartfelt condolences to the household, associates, and colleagues of multi-award successful and legendary actress Connie Chiume. Her excellent work will all the time be remembered. #RIPConnieChiume.”

Chiume was born in South Africa in 1952 to a Malawian father and a Zulu mom, in response to her profile on the web site of her company, MLA. Earlier than embarking on a profession in showbiz that spanned greater than 45 years, she educated as a nurse and labored as a trainer.

Her first foray into the world of leisure got here in 1977 when she joined a musical present referred to as “Sola Sola,” which toured Israel and Greece. She went on to rack up a bunch of credit on each stage and display, together with within the well-liked South African TV drama “Gomora.”

In a tribute on Instagram, MLA wrote: “We’re all shocked and devastated on the passing of our beloved Connie

“Because the solar units on this deeply unhappy day we are going to share extra about Connie, her great life and her unimaginable success within the trade within the weeks to return.

“We have been all blessed to have recognized her.

“Connie’s household have requested for privateness throughout this tough time.”