News
Conservative US commentator dies at 78
Conservative US political commentator and vocal Donald Trump supporter Lou Dobbs has died at 78, in response to an announcement posted on Thursday on his X account by his workforce.
“It is with a heavy coronary heart that we announce the passing of ‘The Nice Lou Dobbs’,” the assertion learn. “Lou was a fighter until the very finish – preventing for what mattered to him essentially the most, God, his household and the nation.”
Dobbs, who previously labored for CNN and Fox, had been operating his personal podcast, referred to as The Nice America Present, and internet hosting a present on native radio station 77WABC.
He’s survived by his spouse Debi, youngsters and grandchildren.
Trump praised Dobbs in a submit on his Fact Social account as a “good friend, and really unbelievable Journalist, Reporter, and Expertise”.
He had understood the world “higher than others”, had been “distinctive in so some ways” and had liked the US, Trump mentioned, providing condolences.
In 2021, Fox cancelled the TV programme hosted by Dobbs after he was accused of utilizing his platform to unfold baseless claims of fraud within the 2020 election and was named in a defamation lawsuit filed by a voting machine maker in opposition to the community.
A press release from Fox Information mentioned the corporate was “deeply saddened” by his loss of life.
“An unbelievable enterprise thoughts with a present for broadcasting, Lou helped pioneer cable information right into a profitable and influential trade,” it mentioned.
“We’re immensely grateful for his many contributions and ship our heartfelt condolences to his household.”
