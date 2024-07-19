Conservative US commentator dies at 78

Conservative US political commentator and vocal Donald Trump supporter Lou Dobbs has died at 78, in response to an announcement posted on Thursday on his X account by his workforce.

“It is with a heavy coronary heart that we announce the passing of ‘The Nice Lou Dobbs’,” the assertion learn. “Lou was a fighter until the very finish – preventing for what mattered to him essentially the most, God, his household and the nation.”

Dobbs, who previously labored for CNN and Fox, had been operating his personal podcast, referred to as The Nice America Present, and internet hosting a present on native radio station 77WABC.

He’s survived by his spouse Debi, youngsters and grandchildren.