EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Lionel Messi and Argentina moved inside one win of becoming a member of Spain as the one nations to win three straight main titles.

“It’s insane what this crew has executed, what the Argentina nationwide crew is doing,” Messi mentioned Tuesday evening after his 109th worldwide objective sealed a 2-0 victory over Canada that earned a berth on this weekend’s Copa America last. “For many who stay from the outdated guard, it’s past spectacular that the nationwide crew is in one other last.”

Julián Álvarez put the Albiceleste forward within the twenty second minute, controlling an extended go from Rodrigo De Paul, taking two touches to get away from Moïse Bombito and slipping the ball by way of the legs of goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau for his ninth worldwide objective.

Messi redirected Enzo Fernández’s shot following a poor Ismaël Koné clearance in off the face of Crépeau from 4 yards within the 51st for his first objective of the event. Messi has 28 targets in his final 25 matches for Argentina and 14 in Copa America play, three shy of the file. He has scored towards 38 totally different nations.

“I wasn’t positive if Enzo’s ball was going to get in,” Messi mentioned. “It was a reflex.”

Solely Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo with 130 has extra worldwide targets than Messi, who turned 37 on June 24. Iran’s Ali Daei had 108 or 109 from 1993 to 2006, with a lingering dispute over whether or not a objective towards Ecuador in 2000 occurred in a full worldwide match.

With a victory on its independence day, Argentina prolonged its unbeaten streak to 10 video games. The Albiceleste search a file sixteenth Copa title after they play Uruguay or Colombia on Sunday at Miami Gardens, Florida.

“Now we have to take pleasure in each second of what we’re reside,” Messi mentioned. “I’m aware that these are the final battles.”

Making an attempt to string collectively Copa America titles across the 2022 World Cup championship, Argentina hopes to match Spain’s feat of profitable the 2008 and 2012 European Championships together with the 2010 World Cup.

“These are statistics. I’m probably not about it,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni mentioned by way of a translator. “Crucial factor is to win.”

Making his thirty eighth Copa America look, Messi had missed Argentina’s group stage finale with a leg damage and was subdued whereas enjoying 90 minutes within the quarterfinal win over Ecuador. He was way more agile and shot simply huge within the twelfth and forty fourth minutes.

Messi had 45 touches and a 79% go success charge.

“They make us pay on small particulars,” Crépeau mentioned.

MetLife’s momentary grass floor appeared heavy, with water splashing and sand popping up throughout dribbles.

“It’s has been a really troublesome Copa América,” Messi mentioned, “very aggressive, dangerous surfaces, extreme warmth.”

Argentina followers gathered in Instances Sq. on the eve of the match and stuffed the streets on Manhattan earlier than heading to MetLife Stadium. The gang of 80,102 on an evening with an 82-degree temperature and 82% humidity was overwhelmingly pro-Argentina, with only some sections dominated by red-clad Canadian supporters.

It was among the many greatest video games for Canadian soccer, which went 0-6 in its solely World Cup appearances in 1986 and 2022 and received its solely main title on the 2000 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Argentina had overwhelmed Canada 2-0 within the event opener on June 20.

“The event caught up with us slightly bit,” Canada coach Jesse Marsch mentioned. “There’s been warmth, there’s been journey, there’s been plenty of challenges. … We’re nonetheless on the beginnings of our course of, proper? Argentina’s perhaps had eight years collectively, seven years along with this crew, and so we have to develop extra gamers that may contribute in order that we are able to additionally rotate in event play, as a result of ultimately the physicality and the fatigue can meet up with you.”

Canada star Alphonso Davies limped off within the 71st minute after his proper leg was caught in a clear problem with Gonzalo Montiel.

“He’s getting an X-ray, so we’re hopeful he’s OK, however we’re undecided,” Marsch mentioned.

Canada had two photographs on the right track: Jonathan David was thwarted by Emiliano Martínez from shut vary in first-half stoppage time, and Martínez made a kick save on Tani Oluwaseyi within the 89th.

“We began getting sloppy. We began getting away from the sport plan,” mentioned defender Derek Cornelius, who exchanged jerseys with Messi.

Whereas Messi referred to “final battles,” Scaloni and followers maintain out hope Argentina and Messi will return to MetLife for the 2026 World Cup last.

“We are going to by no means be those to shut the door,” Scaloni mentioned. “He could be with our crew for so long as he desires to be.”

___

AP Copa America protection: https://apnews.com/hub/copa-america