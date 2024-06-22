Copa America 2024 schedule, live stream: Where and how to watch Peru vs. Chile, Mexico vs. Jamaica

Copa America is right here as CONMEBOL and Concacaf will be a part of forces for the primary time since 2016. In that version, Chile received over Argentina however loads has modified since. La Roja have struggled as of late and want to rebound beneath a confirmed coach in Ricardo Gareca, who received Peru to the 2018 World Cup. Argentina are reigning champions of Copa America and received the 2022 World Cup.

It is an opportunity for the US, Canada and Mexico to arrange for the 2026 World Cup that they will be collectively internet hosting whereas serving as an opportunity for followers within the U.S. to see among the world’s greatest.

As a result of World Cup, the trio of hosts will not participate in World Cup qualifying so this event will present the place they should enhance forward of then.

You’ll be able to watch Copa America 2024 on Fubo (attempt at no cost).

Try the schedule for the event:

Group Stage

Thursday, June 20

Argentina 2, Canada 0

Friday, June 21

Peru vs. Chile, 8 p.m. on FS1

Saturday, June 22

Ecuador vs. Venezuela, 6 p.m. on FS1

Mexico vs. Jamaica, 9 p.m. on FS1

Sunday, June, 23

United States vs. Bolivia, 6 p.m. on FOX

Uruguay vs. Panama, 9 p.m. on FOX

Monday, June 24

Colombia vs. Paraguay, 6 p.m. on FS1

Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 9 p.m. on FS1

Tuesday, June 25

Peru vs. Canada, 6 p.m. on on FS1

Chile vs. Argentina, 9 p.m. on FS1

Wednesday, June 26

Ecuador vs. Jamaica, 6 p.m. on FS1

Venezuela vs. Mexico, 9 p.m. on FS1

Thursday, June 27

Panama vs. United States, 6 p.m. on FOX

Uruguay vs. Bolivia, 9 p.m. on FOX

Friday, June 28

Colombia vs. Costa Rica, 6 p.m. on FS1

Paraguay vs. Brazil, 9 p.m. on FS1

Saturday, June 29

Argentina vs. Peru, 8 p.m. on FS1

Canada vs. Chile, 8 p.m. on FS2

Sunday, June 30

Mexico vs. Ecuador, 8 p.m. on FS1

Jamaica vs. Venezuela, 8 p.m. on FOX

Monday, July 1

Bolivia vs. Panama, 9 p.m. on FS2

United States vs. Uruguay 9 p.m. on FS1

Tuesday, July 2

Brazil vs. Colombia, 9 p.m. on FS1

Costa Rica vs. Paraguay, 9 p.m. on FS2

Spherical of 16

Thursday, July 4

1A vs. 2B, 8 p.m. on FOX

Friday, July 5

1B vs. 2A, 8 p.m. on FS1

Saturday, July 6

1D vs. 2C, 3 p.m. on FS1

1C vs. 2D, 6 p.m. on FS1

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 9

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. on FS1

Wednesday, July 10

W27 vs. W28, 8 p.m. on FS1

Third Place

Saturday, July 13

L29 vs. L30, 8 p.m. on FS1

Closing

Sunday, July 14

W29 vs. W30, 8 p.m. on FOX