News
Copa America 2024 schedule, live stream: Where and how to watch Peru vs. Chile, Mexico vs. Jamaica
Copa America is right here as CONMEBOL and Concacaf will be a part of forces for the primary time since 2016. In that version, Chile received over Argentina however loads has modified since. La Roja have struggled as of late and want to rebound beneath a confirmed coach in Ricardo Gareca, who received Peru to the 2018 World Cup. Argentina are reigning champions of Copa America and received the 2022 World Cup.
It is an opportunity for the US, Canada and Mexico to arrange for the 2026 World Cup that they will be collectively internet hosting whereas serving as an opportunity for followers within the U.S. to see among the world’s greatest.
As a result of World Cup, the trio of hosts will not participate in World Cup qualifying so this event will present the place they should enhance forward of then.
You’ll be able to watch Copa America 2024 on Fubo (attempt at no cost).
Try the schedule for the event:
Group Stage
Thursday, June 20
Argentina 2, Canada 0
Friday, June 21
Peru vs. Chile, 8 p.m. on FS1
Saturday, June 22
Ecuador vs. Venezuela, 6 p.m. on FS1
Mexico vs. Jamaica, 9 p.m. on FS1
Sunday, June, 23
United States vs. Bolivia, 6 p.m. on FOX
Uruguay vs. Panama, 9 p.m. on FOX
Monday, June 24
Colombia vs. Paraguay, 6 p.m. on FS1
Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 9 p.m. on FS1
Tuesday, June 25
Peru vs. Canada, 6 p.m. on on FS1
Chile vs. Argentina, 9 p.m. on FS1
Wednesday, June 26
Ecuador vs. Jamaica, 6 p.m. on FS1
Venezuela vs. Mexico, 9 p.m. on FS1
Thursday, June 27
Panama vs. United States, 6 p.m. on FOX
Uruguay vs. Bolivia, 9 p.m. on FOX
Friday, June 28
Colombia vs. Costa Rica, 6 p.m. on FS1
Paraguay vs. Brazil, 9 p.m. on FS1
Saturday, June 29
Argentina vs. Peru, 8 p.m. on FS1
Canada vs. Chile, 8 p.m. on FS2
Sunday, June 30
Mexico vs. Ecuador, 8 p.m. on FS1
Jamaica vs. Venezuela, 8 p.m. on FOX
Monday, July 1
Bolivia vs. Panama, 9 p.m. on FS2
United States vs. Uruguay 9 p.m. on FS1
Tuesday, July 2
Brazil vs. Colombia, 9 p.m. on FS1
Costa Rica vs. Paraguay, 9 p.m. on FS2
Spherical of 16
Thursday, July 4
1A vs. 2B, 8 p.m. on FOX
Friday, July 5
1B vs. 2A, 8 p.m. on FS1
Saturday, July 6
1D vs. 2C, 3 p.m. on FS1
1C vs. 2D, 6 p.m. on FS1
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 9
TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. on FS1
Wednesday, July 10
W27 vs. W28, 8 p.m. on FS1
Third Place
Saturday, July 13
L29 vs. L30, 8 p.m. on FS1
Closing
Sunday, July 14
W29 vs. W30, 8 p.m. on FOX
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Jenna Ortega Summons Michael Keaton
-
News4 weeks ago
Ryan Garcia’s B-sample positive for banned substance
-
News4 weeks ago
Today’s Google Doodle Celebrates The Best Breakfast Food, Chilaquiles
-
News4 weeks ago
Official ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ trailer released
-
News4 weeks ago
Fulton County DA Fani Willis claims victory in her reelection attempt
-
News4 weeks ago
All free Wuthering Waves redemption codes and how to redeem in-game goodies
-
News3 weeks ago
Father attempted to save son before both drowning on Lake Anna
-
News4 weeks ago
F1 – 2024 Monaco Grand Prix Post-Race Press Conference Transcript