Copa América Bracket 2024: Predictions After Lionel Messi, Argentina’s Win vs. Canada | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Lionel Messi and Argentina are one win away from successful the nation’s second straight Copa América title.

Messi and Co. defeated Canada on Tuesday night time at MetLife Stadium to advance to Sunday’s ultimate in Miami.

Argentina awaits the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal performed between Uruguay and Colombia.

A matchup with Uruguay would mark the primary Copa América ultimate matchup between the 2 nations since 1967. An Argentina-Colombia ultimate would mark the primary time the 2 squads performed within the match title match.

Ultimate: Argentina vs. Uruguay/Colombia winner (Sunday, 8 p.m. ET, Fox)

Semifinal: Uruguay vs. Colombia (Wednesday, 8 p.m. ET, FS1)

Argentina needs to be favored in both matchup with Uruguay or Colombia.

Argentina presently holds the Copa América and World Cup titles and has been in three of the final 4 Copa América championship video games.

Uruguay has not made it to the title match since 2011, whereas Colombia final performed within the championship contest again in 2001.

In fact, each potential finalists may very well be robust foes for Argentina, particularly if the likes of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz play at their highest stage.

Nonetheless, Argentina’s protection has been close to immaculate over the 2024 model of the Copa América, which featured Canada and 5 different North American nations on U.S. soil.

Ecuador was the one group to attain on Argentina’s protection over its five-game run within the Copa. That tally got here within the 92nd minute of their quarterfinal match, which Argentina gained in penalties.

No different objectives have been scored on the Argentine protection. Even probabilities have been exhausting to return by in opposition to that unit. Canada managed simply two photographs on objective on Tuesday night time.

Colombia is perhaps considered as the larger risk to Argentina in its present kind. Los Cafeteros have the longest worldwide males’s soccer successful streak and are coming off a 5-0 thumping of Panama.

Uruguay wanted penalty kicks to get previous Brazil, however earlier than that sport, it had a high-flying group stage during which it scored 9 objectives in a bunch with america, Bolivia and Panama.

Argentina would like to see a fast-paced, high-scoring sport that one way or the other goes into additional time in Charlotte in order that it has a health benefit as properly over its championship sport opponent.

Even when that doesn’t occur, Argentina would have the sting with one of the best participant on the earth in Lionel Messi, a robust protection and the most effective shot stoppers in Emiliano Martinez as its benefits.

A win on Sunday could not come simple, however that is usually the case in championship matches.