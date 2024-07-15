News
Copa America final 2024: Lionel Messi exits after leg injury
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi’s night time ended early throughout the Copa America ultimate when he emotionally exited the sector within the sixty fourth minute with an obvious leg harm on Sunday night time, and cameras confirmed him afterward the bench with a badly swollen proper ankle.
The 37-year-old appeared to endure a noncontact harm whereas working on the pitch as Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 for its file sixteenth Copa America title.
Messi instantly appeared towards the Argentina bench as he went to the bottom. He remained down for a number of minutes as trainers got here out. He was helped to his ft and instantly took his shoe off his proper foot.
As he walked off the sector, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner took off his captains armband and threw his shoe to the bottom in frustration. An emotional Messi was then proven masking his face, sobbing in his seat.
Messi seemed to be limping after the sport however was apparently in good spirits. He clapped and laughed and lifted the trophy with teammates Nicolás Ottamendi and Ángel Di María.
“We had been capable of win for him,” Di María stated, “give him the enjoyment.”
Making his thirty ninth and presumably final Copa America look, Messi had one purpose within the event. He went down within the thirty sixth minute after his left ankle was caught by Santiago Arias however walked again onto the sector three minutes later.
Messi had been coping with a leg harm and discomfort by a lot of the event and missed Argentina’s group stage finale. He had one shot try within the first half Sunday.
___
AP Copa America protection: https://apnews.com/hub/copa-america
