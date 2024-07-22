Could Mark Kelly replace Biden as Democratic nominee?

Mark Kelly’s title has been thrown out as a possible substitute for President Joe Biden because the Democratic nominee.

PHOENIX — A couple of week earlier than President Joe Biden introduced that he wouldn’t search reelection, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly’s title was thrown out as a possible substitute because the Democratic nominee.

Bluelabs Analytics interviewed over 15,000 voters throughout seven battleground states to “check whether or not completely different choices for the Democratic nominee would enhance or lower vote share.”

The outcomes confirmed Kelly was one of many prime candidates to beat Trump, polling 5 factors above Biden in battleground states.

“And whereas three of our prime performers have house states inside the battleground, all of them carried out nicely in different states as nicely,” the analysis mentioned.

The opposite candidates have been Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Kelly has endorsed Kamala Harris because the Democratic nominee.

“I couldn’t be extra assured that Vice President Kamala Harris is the precise particular person to defeat Donald Trump and lead our nation into the long run,” Kelly mentioned on X. “She has my assist for the nomination, and Gabby and I’ll do all the things we will to elect her President of the USA.”

Feedback on the X submit counsel some need to see Kelly as a operating mate.

I couldn’t be extra assured that Vice President @KamalaHarris is the precise particular person to defeat Donald Trump and lead our nation into the long run. She has my assist for the nomination, and Gabby and I’ll do all the things we will to elect her President of the USA. 🇺🇸 — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) July 21, 2024

” width=”100%” top=”800″ frameborder=”0″ type=”border:0px;” >

Biden has been the presumptive nominee for months after simply profitable virtually each main election in a principally uncontested race. However he was by no means formally nominated since that course of occurs in August.

Vice President Kamala Harris was endorsed by Biden as his substitute, however she isn’t assured to be the Democratic presidential nominee. That’s as a result of celebration guidelines enable the Democratic Social gathering to choose one other candidate.

The presidential nominee is set by delegates on the Democratic Nationwide Conference. Delegates are assigned to vote for a candidate based mostly on the outcomes of

RELATED: When is the DNC?

Determination 2024